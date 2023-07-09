Harry Styles hit in face with object during Vienna show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Harry Styles hit in face with object during Vienna show

By Press Association
The incident happened at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria (Ian West/PA)
The incident happened at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object as he performed on stage in Vienna.

Videos shared online from the gig at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria on Saturday showed the pop megastar walking across the stage before an item flies through the air and strikes him near his eye.

After being struck, he can be seen wincing in pain before bending over while clutching his face in his hands.

Myriam, a fan from Germany who was at the Vienna show, said the As It Was singer was hit after he sang Sign Of The Times, the first song of the encore.

She said: “He still kept touching his face a lot. It looked like it hurt very much. It seems like he had to collect himself and then he turned back to us and kept performing.”

The fan added that it “shook” her a lot witnessing the incident happen a few metres away from her, adding: “I want this never to happen to him again. As it’s happened too many times already now.”

Styles, 29, has previously been affected by fans throwing items on stage and last month he was hit in the face by a bunch of flowers during his gig in Cardiff.

Last month, pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a mobile phone as she performed in New York.

After the incident, the 33-year-old singer posted a selfie on her Instagram which showed a large purple bruise on her eyelid and stitching tape on her eyebrow.

Despite the night not ending as planned, she still hailed it as “an amazing show in my hometown”.

A 27-year-old man was later arrested and charged with assault over the incident.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Show – PSD Bank Dome
Ava Max was injured by an alleged stage invader last month (Ian West/PA)

A few days later, singer Ava Max said an alleged stage invader “slapped her so hard” during a show in Los Angeles that it scratched the inside of her eye.

US country singer Kelsea Ballerini was also hit in the face by a bracelet that a fan threw during a recent performance in Idaho.

She shared pictures of the concert afterwards and wrote: “Ps – I’m fine, let’s just do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows.”

This week, Adele spoke out against the recent number of incidents, telling her audience she would “kill you” if they tried.

During one of her Las Vegas shows at Caesars Palace, the British singer told the crowd: “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen that?

“I f****** dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f****** kill you.”

Styles’ representatives have been contacted for comment.

