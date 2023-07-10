Sam Smith announced as final artist to feature on Barbie movie soundtrack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Smith announced as final artist to feature on Barbie movie soundtrack

By Press Association
Sam Smith announced as final artist to feature on Barbie movie soundtrack (Lionel Flusin/FFJM2023/PA)
Sam Smith says they “cannot begin to express” their excitement, after being announced as the last artist to feature on the Barbie movie soundtrack.

The British singer said the song, titled Man I Am, was written from the perspective of Ken and that they had had “so much fun” creating it.

Man I Am will be released on July 21 to coincide with the release of the highly anticipated blockbuster, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The track was written in collaboration with US musician and producer Mark Ronson.

“I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film,” Smith wrote on social media.

“I was invited by the incredible @iammarkronson and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this.

“I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together…BARBIE LAND HERE WE COME!!!!”

Man I Am will join a collection of tracks on Barbie soundtrack, which will be released as a full album, produced by Ronson.

World Premiere of “Barbie”
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling arrive at the premiere of Barbie (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Smith joins a score of big names in the industry including Lizzo, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj and Billie Eilish.

Bad Guy singer Eilish told fans to be “ready to sob” after announcing her track last week, titled What Was I Made For?

She wrote: “What Was I Made For?’ Coming out July 13th at 7am PT. !!!!!!!! We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me.

“This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob.”

The Barbie Movie Instagram account previously teased the album in May with a picture depicting Robbie reading a Barbie News broadsheet.

The line-up also included Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty and American singer Abcdefu Gayle.

Three-piece family band Haim, rapper Ice Spice and Colombian singer Karol G were also on the cover.

Based on the Mattel doll, the Barbie movie follows Robbie and Gosling’s Barbie and Ken as they leave Barbie Land and travel to the real world.

A number of other actors and actresses, including Sex Education star Emma Mackey and Simu Liu, will play different types of Barbie and Ken.

Director Greta Gerwig has written the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, director of films such as Marriage Story and Frances Ha.