Sam Smith announced as final artist to feature on Barbie movie soundtrack

Sam Smith says they “cannot begin to express” their excitement, after being announced as the last artist to feature on the Barbie movie soundtrack.

The British singer said the song, titled Man I Am, was written from the perspective of Ken and that they had had “so much fun” creating it.

Man I Am will be released on July 21 to coincide with the release of the highly anticipated blockbuster, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The track was written in collaboration with US musician and producer Mark Ronson.

“I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film,” Smith wrote on social media.

“I was invited by the incredible @iammarkronson and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this.

“I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together…BARBIE LAND HERE WE COME!!!!”

Man I Am will join a collection of tracks on Barbie soundtrack, which will be released as a full album, produced by Ronson.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling arrive at the premiere of Barbie (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Smith joins a score of big names in the industry including Lizzo, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj and Billie Eilish.

Bad Guy singer Eilish told fans to be “ready to sob” after announcing her track last week, titled What Was I Made For?

She wrote: “What Was I Made For?’ Coming out July 13th at 7am PT. !!!!!!!! We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me.

“This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob.”

The Barbie Movie Instagram account previously teased the album in May with a picture depicting Robbie reading a Barbie News broadsheet.

The line-up also included Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty and American singer Abcdefu Gayle.

Three-piece family band Haim, rapper Ice Spice and Colombian singer Karol G were also on the cover.

Based on the Mattel doll, the Barbie movie follows Robbie and Gosling’s Barbie and Ken as they leave Barbie Land and travel to the real world.

A number of other actors and actresses, including Sex Education star Emma Mackey and Simu Liu, will play different types of Barbie and Ken.

Director Greta Gerwig has written the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, director of films such as Marriage Story and Frances Ha.