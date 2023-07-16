Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig among Hollywood stars watching men’s Wimbledon final

Film stars Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig were among those watching from the stands as Novak Djokovic attempted to defend his Wimbledon title against Carlos Alcaraz.

Academy Award-winning actor Pitt was in England last weekend, appearing at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix, to film scenes for his forthcoming Formula 1 feature film.

On Sunday, the 59-year-old, wearing a turquoise polo shirt and aviator sunglasses, appeared at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London with Hollywood filmmaker Guy Ritchie and film producer Jeremy Kleiner.

Brad Pitt (centre), Guy Ritchie (left) and Jeremy Kleiner (right) watching the Wimbledon men’s singles final (Adam Davy/PA)

James Bond star Craig, wearing a grey suit and striped tie, also made an appearance in the Royal Box with his wife and Oscar-winning actress Rachel Weisz, who was wearing a cream suit.

The Hollywood stars watched from the stands as reigning champion Djokovic played 20-year-old Alcaraz in a bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz in the Royal Box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Australian actor Hugh Jackman shared a picture of himself suited and booted at the event, in a bid to support Djokovic.

The Wolverine star captioned it: “Beyond excited to be at @wimbledon to support @djokernole!!! Let’s goooooo!”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress Lily James was also pictured at the event, sporting an on-trend white and blue striped linen jumpsuit paired with a navy blazer, white mule heels and a matching handbag with tortoise shell sunglasses.

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, who wore a blue ensemble with brown shoes, arrived with Fresh Meat actress Zawe Ashton in a matching blue long-sleeved flowery dress and brown and cream heeled brogue shoes.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at Wimbledon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Last summer Ashton debuted her baby bump at a New York screening of her period drama film Mr Malcolm’s List, after she starred in the West End revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal with Hiddleston in 2019.

British model Poppy Delevingne was also pictured at the 14th day of the championship, wearing a navy skirt and matching crop top, paired with a white bomber jacket with navy blue detailing.

US singer Nick Jonas, wearing an off-white suit and blue shirt, was among the returning guests, alongside Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, who was wearing a cream suit.

British singer Ella Eyre, Bafta award-winning creator Sharon Horgan and comedian Emily Atack were also in attendance during Sunday’s event.