Rock band Queen receive Brit Billion Award to mark streaming milestone

By Press Association
Queen have received an award for achieving one billion streams in the UK (PA)
Queen have received an award for achieving one billion streams in the UK (PA)

Queen have been recognised with a Brit Billion Award for achieving the milestone of being streamed more than one billion times in the UK.

The British rock band, which consisted of lead singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Sir Brian May, bassist John Deacon and drummer Roger Taylor, have been presented with the prize by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the record industry’s trade association, following analysis by the Official Charts Company.

Classic songs including Another One Bites The Dust, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and Killer Queen are among the band’s hits which have contributed to the staggering total, the BPI has said.

Radio Ga Ga, Under Pressure, We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You are also on the group’s most-streamed hits list.

Brian May with the Brit award (BPI/PA)

Veteran rocker May, who was a founding member of the rock band, said: “Thank you for presenting Queen with a Brit Billion Award. We’re grateful to all our fans that support us and continue to enjoy our music. Rock on BPI.”

Fellow band member Taylor added: “I’m thrilled to accept the Brit Billion Award on behalf of Queen, celebrating being streamed over a billion times in the UK, which is incredible.

“I would like to say thanks to everyone who has extracted a morsel of enjoyment from our music.

“We are still around and we hope to entertain you a little. Thank you.”

Roger Taylor with his award (BPI/PA)

The pair were both presented with a personalised trophies created for the BPI by Gaudio Awards in the shape of the Brits B which incorporates the Brits statuette.

The award also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Queen’s self-titled debut album, which was released in July 1973, the same year the BPI itself came into being in its present role.

Dr Jo Twist, BPI chief executive, said: “There can be few artists who have done more to popularise and promote British music around the world than Queen.

“The term iconic barely does justice to their monumental achievements as recording artists – with their Greatest Hits the most successful album ever in the UK and their body of classic songs now celebrated for having being streamed more than a billion times in the UK.

“Queen occupy a special place in the heart of the BPI – their self-titled debut album came out the same year we were formed and they were among the very first artists to win an inaugural Brit Award – so we couldn’t be happier that they have now been honoured with a Brit Billion Award in this, our 50th anniversary year.”

Creative industries minister John Whittingdale added: “It is fantastic to see the BPI marking their 50th anniversary year with a new award recognising the success of Britain’s biggest stars in the digital age.

“Thanks to streaming, future audiences can enjoy their music for many years to come.  

“Congratulations to Queen for reaching this huge milestone. As a lifelong fan, I am delighted they are receiving this recognition as their magic continues to entertain millions of followers worldwide.”

Officially launched in May 2023, the first wave of artists to receive the Brit Billion award included global superstars Abba, Coldplay, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, Anne-Marie, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Lewis Capaldi, Raye, Rita Ora, Sam Smith and pioneering rap and hip-hop artists AJ Tracey and Headie One.