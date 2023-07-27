TV chef James Martin reveals cancer diagnosis amid bullying claims by crew

TV chef James Martin has revealed he was diagnosed with facial cancer several years ago.

The presenter, who is facing allegations that he bullied production staff on his shows, told The Sun he underwent surgery for the cancer in 2018 and has since had regular treatment as it has “returned on several occasions”.

It comes as Martin, 51, recently agreed that “lessons have been learned” and apologised “for any offence or upset caused” after he responded “emotionally” to an incident during filming of ITV’s James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

He told The Sun: “The end of 2017 was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life,” adding that he had been dealing with his grandfather’s death and a home burglary.

“I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming,” he added.

“Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.”

The TV chef previously addressed the Saturday Morning incident in a joint statement with production company Blue Marlin, which explained that his home had been “badly damaged” during the filming of the show in 2018.

It said Blue Marlin accepted responsibility but Martin was “shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets”.

The statement continued: “James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved.

“Following this and some issues filming James Martin’s Spanish Adventures, James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned which have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV.”

They added that Martin and the production company were implementing ITV’s recommendations and best practice policies and remain “committed to ensuring the welfare of all those with whom they work is of the utmost priority”.

An ITV spokesperson said the broadcaster contacted Blue Marlin after receiving a complaint in May from members of the production team of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure.

They added that after discussing how the issues were being dealt with, ITV made recommendations to Blue Marlin including “sharing best practice of some of our own relevant procedures around staff welfare and reiterating our supplier code of conduct”.

The statement added: “At ITV people and their welfare are our highest priority. The production companies who make shows for us have primary responsibility for the duty of care of everyone they work with, both on and off screen.

“We make clear our expectations in this regard as part of our pre-green-light duty of care processes. This includes having appropriate independent controls in place to enable everyone who works on their shows to confidently and confidentially raise concerns.”

Representatives for Martin have been contacted for comment.