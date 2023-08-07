Shirley Ballas: I will be a glam-ma rather than grandma when son welcomes baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Shirley Ballas: I will be a glam-ma rather than grandma when son welcomes baby

By Press Association
Shirley Ballas is looking forward to becoming a ‘glam-ma’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shirley Ballas has said she will be a “glam-ma” rather than a grandma when her son Mark welcomes his first child.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge has shared her excitement at meeting her first grandchild.

Mark, who is a professional dancer on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, and his wife BC Jean announced in June that they are expecting a baby.

Shirley Ballas
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ballas said: “I’m going to be a glam-ma for the first time.

“His beautiful wife BC Jean, she’s six-and-a-half months pregnant and I couldn’t be more excited. Due around about October 29, I believe.”

Ballas said she and her mother will be travelling to Los Angeles to visit the couple for a few weeks and Ballas will continue travelling back and forth when the new series of Strictly starts.

She said: “I can fly on a Sunday. Len [Goodman, the former head judge] used to do that with Bruno [Tonioli], they’d fly on a Sunday and back on a Friday.

“My son is in Los Angeles so where there’s a will there’s a way, as with my challenges.”

Ballas will be embarking on a trio of challenges later this month to raise money for a suicide prevention charity in honour of her late brother, who took his own life.

She will do a Skyathlon challenge –  a zipline, a 700ft wing walk and 15,000ft skydive – despite her fear of heights.

She said: “About 20 years ago my brother took his own life, and it was tragic.

“My mother and I didn’t really realise that that was what was going to happen.

“Even a month ago I had a student, 38 years old, who also took her own life.

“I seem to be surrounded, some friends, and all the messages I’ve been getting on my Instagram, it’s affecting more people than we realise.

“I wouldn’t want anybody out there to experience what my mum and I have experienced through losing somebody to suicide.

“And I’ll tell you, it’s got no face. And it can happen to anybody at any age. And I just don’t want people to feel that.

“So I’m going to do these challenges particularly for everybody out there and hopefully they will donate to this magnificent Calm charity, Campaigning Against Living Miserably.”

See thecalmzone.net for support and advice and

justgiving.com/campaign/skyathlon

for Ballas’s campaign.