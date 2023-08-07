Emerald Fennell film Saltburn to open BFI London Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emerald Fennell film Saltburn to open BFI London Film Festival

By Press Association
Emerald Fennell (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Emerald Fennell (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The new film from Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell, Saltburn, will open the BFI London Film Festival.

Set in the mid-2000s, the movie stars Banshees Of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan as student Oliver Quick, who struggling to find his place at Oxford University, finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, played by Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi.

Felix invites Oliver to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

A still from Saltburn (Amazon Studios/MGM)

Written, directed and produced by The Crown actress Fennell, who won an Oscar for her screenplay for Promising Young Woman, the film also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E Grant and Carey Mulligan.

Keoghan was recently nominated for an Oscar for his turn in The Banshees Of Inisherin, while Elordi will soon be seen playing Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley film.

Saltburn will have an opening night gala premiere at the Royal Festival Hall on October 4.

There will also be screenings of the film around the UK.

Fennell, who can currently be seen as Midge in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, said: “I’m honoured that our film is able to open this year’s BFI London Film Festival.

“It is a festival that inspired me so much growing up, one that I followed excitedly from my bedroom on the other side of London. It feels extra special that Saltburn, this very British tale of excess, is able to make its international debut at the wonderful BFI.”

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Barry Keoghan stars in Saltburn (Ian West/PA)

Kristy Matheson, director of the BFI London Film Festival, said: “As soon as the credits rolled on Saltburn it was clear we’d met our opening night film.

“Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell returns with an expertly crafted and exhilarating thrill ride of a film that showcases an enormous depth of UK talents in front of and behind the camera.

“With its exceptional performances, delicious plot twists and a soundtrack of early 21st century pop bangers, this hugely ambitious film immediately stole our hearts and we can’t wait to share it with audiences in London and across the UK this October.”

Saltburn will be released in UK cinemas on November 24.

The BFI London Film Festival will run from October 4 to October 15.