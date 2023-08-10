Former EastEnders star Nigel Harman joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former EastEnders star Nigel Harman joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

By Press Association
Actor Nigel Harman is the latest contestant to be revealed for the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing (Yui Mok/PA)
Actor Nigel Harman is the latest contestant to be revealed for the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing (Yui Mok/PA)

British actor Nigel Harman has been named as the latest celebrity taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up.

The 49-year-old, who is known for his role playing Dennis Rickman – the late husband of Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) – in BBC soap EastEnders from 2003 until 2005, recently returned to the BBC on soap Casualty playing clinical lead doctor Max Cristie.

In 2013, Harman was at the centre of a hard-hitting storyline on hit period drama series Downton Abbey, involving his character valet Alex Green who was seen physically and sexually attacking lady’s maid Anna Bates, who was played by Joanne Froggatt and won a Golden Globe award in 2015 for her role.

On joining the Strictly cast this year, Harman told Christine Lampard on ITV chat show Lorraine: “As the days have crept up to this moment I’ve been going, what have I done?”

Harman said his Casualty co-star Charles Venn, who appeared on Strictly in 2018, advised him to keep up the cardio and “be yourself” on the show.

Harman’s other credits include starring in the West End production of Harry Hill’s comedy musical I Can’t Sing! The X Factor Musical in 2014 in which he played the talent show’s judge Simon Cowell.

The Strictly line-up so far also includes EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and Paralympic champion Jody Cundy, as well as BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast Show host Nikita Kanda, actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education star Layton Williams and broadcaster Angela Rippon.

They will be joined on the dancefloor by journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Eddie Kadi, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back to host the show when it returns to screens in the autumn.