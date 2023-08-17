Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest act to get award for one billion UK streams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest act to get award for one billion UK streams

By Press Association
Olivia Rodrigo in London (PA Wire/Ian West)
Olivia Rodrigo has become the youngest person so far to receive a Brit Billion Award for achieving one billion UK streams, as calculated by the Official Charts Company.

The 20-year-old American singer was presented with the award during a trip to London where she is currently promoting her latest single Bad Idea Right?

The Brit Billion Award was launched in May and some of the first artists to have received the accolade include Swedish pop group Abba, British band Coldplay, R&B superstar Mariah Carey and the late singer Whitney Houston.

Olivia Rodrigo receives Brit Billion Award (Polydor)

Other recipients of the award include Lana Del Rey, Queen, Becky Hill, and James Arthur, who was presented with his award on BBC One’s The One Show from presenters Alex Scott and Roman Kemp.

In 2021, Rodrigo performed Drivers License at the Brit Awards, a single which was platinum certified by the The Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) in June.

A year later she won International Song of the Year at the awards ceremony with Good 4 U.

Following the release of her album Sour in 2021, Rodrigo has also become the first female solo artist to claim three simultaneous UK top five singles with Good 4 U, Deja Vu and Traitor, according to The Official Charts Company.

She recently released pop rock song Vampire which reached number two in the UK charts and received critical acclaim.

During her stay in London, the singer-songwriter has supported Chelsea at Stamford Bridge during the football club’s first Premier League game of the season against Liverpool.

Her second album Guts is due for release on September 8.

The Brit Billion Award is given to artists by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the representative voice for the UK’s leading record labels and music companies.

Artists are verified for the award using Official Charts Company data, which calculates an artist’s combined success across multiple projects, with the one billion career total including tracks an artist has appeared on either as the principal performer or as a featured artist.