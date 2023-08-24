Matt and Emma Willis to host UK version of hit Netflix show Love Is Blind

Matt and Emma Willis will host the UK version of hit Netflix dating series Love Is Blind, it has been announced.

The popular show sees a less conventional approach to dating, with contestants meeting for the first time without seeing one another or knowing what they look like.

If a strong connection is made, they have the chance to propose to their chosen partner and lay eyes on them for the first time, before returning to the real world and planning their wedding.

Former Busted bassist Matt said he and his wife ‘loved’ the US version of the show (Ian West/PA)

Love Is Blind: UK is due for a 2024 release and will be hosted by celebrity couple the Willises.

Former Busted bassist Matt said he and his wife “loved” the US version of the show and that it had been “fascinating” to watch the social experiment unfold.

“I’m so excited to be presenting the UK version of Love Is Blind with Emma. We love the show,” he said.

Matt Willis said it had been ‘fascinating’ to watch the series unfold (Netflix/PA)

“It’s been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side-by-side has been really amazing and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us.”

TV presenter Emma said she “loved playing matchmaker” with her friends and that working with her husband for the UK version of Love Is Blind was “the perfect opportunity”.

“I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part,” she said.

Emma Willis said she ‘loved playing matchmaker’ with her friends (Netflix/PA)

“Plus – you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

The couple have been married since 2008 and share three daughters.

The British version of Love Is Blind will launch in 2024.

It will be produced by CPL Productions, a Seven.One Studios company, and the executive producers are Nazleen Karim, Dermot Caulfield and Murray Boland.