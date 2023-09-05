ITV confirms Love Island: All Stars edition to launch in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ITV confirms Love Island: All Stars edition to launch in 2024

By Press Association
Love Island: All Stars will air on ITV2 and ITVX (ITV)
Love Island stars from past series will get a second shot at romance in the first All Stars outing, ITV has confirmed.

It has long been rumoured that familiar faces from the show will head back to the villa in South Africa for another chance at finding the one.

Love Island, currently hosted by Maya Jama, has been a ratings juggernaut for ITV2 but has seen a dip in popularity of late.

The launch of the recent summer series in Majorca was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers in the overnight ratings – more than a million down on the last summer launch.

The series was won by Sammy Root and Jess Harding.

Love Island: All Stars will make its on-screen debut in the new year, with past contestants coupling up as bombshells put relationships to the test.

Mike Spencer, creative director at production company Lifted Entertainment, said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions for ITV2, said: “After 10 ratings-busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

“Set in our luxurious South African villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

Love Island has been produced all over the world, including hit series in the US and Australia.

Love Island: All Stars will air on ITV2 and ITVX.