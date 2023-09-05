Sir Lenny Henry speaks on TV diversity during NTAs and says ‘fight is ongoing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Lenny Henry speaks on TV diversity during NTAs and says ‘fight is ongoing’

By Press Association
Sir Lenny Henry (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry has said that “there’s a lot of change happening” in the TV industry with regards to diversity, but said that “the fight… is something that’s ongoing”.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet at the National Television Awards, Sir Lenny, 65, said: “Things are changing.

“We’re seeing more people of colour wielding clipboards and telling people what to do.

National Television Awards 2023 – London
Holly Willoughby arrives for the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena (Lucy North/PA)

“I see more people with disabilities doing stuff, I see more people with tattoos.

“I think there’s a lot of change happening, just in the last five years but, don’t let anybody be thinking that it’s over. Because the fight and, it is a fight, is something that’s ongoing.”

Sir Lenny spoke on Meera Syal’s Alternative MacTaggart discussion at the Edinburgh TV Festival where she said that diversity is “window dressing” if things are not “changing fundamentally in the power structures”.

He said: “I think what she was saying was that it’s one thing to make a programme with a person of colour or LGBTQ (person), or person with disability, but it’s something else to let that person produce that programme. So I think until things change behind the cameras, nothing’s gonna change.”

This year, the National Television Awards is taking place at The O2 Arena in London with comedian Joel Dommett as host.

Among those on the red carpet are This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond and This Is England actress Vicky McClure.

The awards this year include categories such as best serial drama performance, best talent show, and best daytime show, which, in recent years, has been won by ITV programme This Morning.

National Television Awards 2023 – London
Alison Hammond arrives for the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena (Lucy North/PA)

The TV show will seek to defend its title this year as the programme continues to face backlash amid the furore of the Phillip Schofield affair.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV in May after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague on the show.

Schofield and Willoughby had been long-listed for the best TV presenter prize, alongside fellow This Morning hosts Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Rylan Clark and Martin Lewis, but only Hammond and Lewis made the shortlist.

The late Paul O’Grady, who died earlier in the year, has been recognised posthumously at the awards and so has Dame Deborah James, who died of bowel cancer in 2022.

Dame Deborah is named in the authored documentary category, for Bowelbabe In Her Own Words whilst O’Grady has been nominated in the factual entertainment category for his show For The Love Of Dogs.