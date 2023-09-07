Anton Du Beke: Strictly has done ‘brilliant job of partnering everybody up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Anton Du Beke: Strictly has done ‘brilliant job of partnering everybody up’

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke (Jane Barlow/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anton Du Beke said Strictly Come Dancing has done a “brilliant job of partnering everybody up” after the celebrities were paired with their professional partners during a pre-recorded episode.

The launch episode, which was filmed on Wednesday but will air on September 16, saw the 15 contestants matched with their professional counterparts ahead of the live shows on BBC One.

“Everything’s OK in the world, Strictly is back on,” Du Beke told Lorraine Kelly on her ITV chat show.

The 57-year-old Strictly judge continued: “We have the launch show which we pre-record because it’s quite a technical thing, so we do it and on the 16th it is going to come out on BBC One.

“Last night we filmed the launch show where everybody gets partnered up.

“It’s such a lovely bunch and when they’re in the room, the energy is incredible, the excitement is through the roof (and) I think they’ve done a brilliant job of partnering everybody up.

“It’s one of those things where you go, ‘I can’t have imagined them dancing with anyone else’, so it was perfect and it’s really, really exciting.”

He later added: “The coupling is amazing, I can’t tell you.”

The 21st series of Strictly will see National Television Award winner Bobby Brazier among the contestants, alongside Paralympic champion Jody Cundy, former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, and broadcaster Angela Rippon.

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy will also star in the BBC’s flagship series, with Love Island’s Zara McDermott, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington.

Bad Education’s Layton Williams, comedian Eddie Kadi, Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas and radio host Nikita Kanda will also all feature this year, alongside soap actor Nigel Harman, former British number one tennis player Annabel Croft and former Family Fortunes star Les Dennis.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

On Thursday, former Strictly professional dancer Du Beke offered his advice to the celebrities, saying: “Enjoy the whole thing.

“Embrace it and take it all on and love every second of it, even when it’s really hard and your feet hurt and your brain is exploding and you might have had a bad weekend.

“But it’s fine because Monday morning we start again and it’s a new dance and we go again because it will be over in a flash… it is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and it is the most wonderful experience ever.”

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show will air on September 16 on BBC One.