Kylie Minogue: It is hard to shut yourself off from critics and your thoughts

By Press Association
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kylie Minogue has said it is hard to shut off the “voices, critics and your own thoughts” as she reflected on how her family supported her during difficult moments in her career.

The Australian pop superstar, 55, rose to fame acting in soap opera Neighbours before her 1988 record Kylie topped the charts with hit pop songs Got To Be Certain, The Loco-Motion and Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi.

She has gone on to have a successful 35-year musical career, but admitted she has found herself in “dark places” over the years.

Radio 2 in the Park
Kylie Minogue at Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester in September (Joe Giddens/PA)

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, she said: “I am asked a lot these days about what I what would say to my younger self.

“I get quite emotional when I think about letting her know that she is not alone and what she is thinking is OK because it’s not all water off a duck’s back.

“I did sometimes end up in dark places, but I turned to my family.

“I don’t know how different it would be if it was today with social media – it is very hard to shut yourself off from voices, critics and your own thoughts.”

Minogue added that it had been “great” being back around her family after she returned to Australia a couple of years ago.

The singer’s electro dance anthem Padam Padam enjoyed viral success on TikTok this year and spent four weeks in the UK top 10, becoming her highest-charting song in the UK for more than 10 years.

Graham Norton Show – London
Graham Norton with Kylie Minogue, Stephen Graham, David Mitchell and Mawaan Rizwan (Matt Crossick/PA)

The track is the lead single for her 16th studio album Tension, which was released last Friday, and was followed by the album’s title track.

Reflecting on the success of her new material, she said: “It is so invigorating, and I am thrilled.

“It is such an exciting time, it’s a kind of a pinch me moment. I am loving it.”

The singer said she had to learn how to self-record during lockdown but came to “love” the freedom.

“I drag my kit around to all sorts of places and have even sent stuff from the bath or the back of a cab,” she added.

Minogue appeared on the BBC’s Graham Norton Show for the first show of its 31st series, alongside actor Stephen Graham, Peep Show star David Mitchell, comedian Mawaan Rizwan and Eurovision star Mae Muller, who performed her new single Me, Myself & I in the studio.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One on Friday September 29 at 10.40pm.