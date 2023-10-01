Chrissy Teigen says she had ‘night of joy’ at games night with other celebrities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Chrissy Teigen says she had ‘night of joy’ at games night with other celebrities

By Press Association
Chrissy Teigen attending the games night (Ian West/PA)
Chrissy Teigen attending the games night (Ian West/PA)

American TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen has said that she had a “night of joy and laughter” with a number of other celebrities who were invited to a games night hosted by musician and producer Questlove.

A slew of famous face including TV personality and rapper Megan Thee Stallion and actor Jason Sudeikis were pictured having fun at the gathering.

Teigen, 37, who is married to music artist John Legend, said that she thought she might be “too old” for the games night and admitted that she gets “anxious” talking to new people.

Taking to Instagram, Teigen wrote about the experience and said: “I have not been to an LA house party in many years because I thought I was too old but it turns out it’s more fun when you are old and not on a mission to black out!!

“Thank you @questlove for a truly innocent ass, pure night of joy and laughter.

“I usually get so anxious talking to new people but you have such a nice group of friends, friend. These should be monthly.

“Also Uno still reigns supreme but speak out is up there if you are ok with people u have never met seeing you drool.”

Alongside the written post were a selection of photos, one of which showed Teigen wearing a plastic mouth piece so that all of her teeth were exposed, which is part of the game Speak Out.

Questlove, real name Ahmir Thompson, 52, also posted a selection of photos to his Instagram showcasing what happened during his games night.

The photos showed lots of snacks, board games and red cups.

In one photo, rapper Tyler The Creator was pictured alongside actor Lionel Boyce, and in another the rapper was seen sitting next to Megan Thee Stallion.

Another photo showed Sudeikis at the gathering and American filmmaker and composer JJ Abrams was also at the games night.

Games in the mix included Operation, Uno, Pictionary, Monopoly, Scrabble and a different variety of cereals were on offer including Frosted Flakes and Reese’s Puffs.