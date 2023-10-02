Steve Coogan reassured Jimmy Savile victims when dressed in costume on TV set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Coogan reassured Jimmy Savile victims when dressed in costume on TV set

By Press Association
Steve Coogan reassured Jimmy Savile’s victims when dressed in costume on TV set (Ian West/PA)
Steve Coogan reassured Jimmy Savile's victims when dressed in costume on TV set (Ian West/PA)

British actor and comedian Steve Coogan made a point of introducing himself as Steve to victims of Jimmy Savile on the set of The Reckoning as he bared a striking resemblance to the disgraced entertainer while in costume, a TV producer said.

The four-part series will trace the life of Savile from a working-class background to one of the biggest stars in television and will also focus on his years of sexual abuse and the impact he had on his victims – four of whom have waived their anonymity and feature in the series.

Coogan, known for portraying comedy character Alan Partridge, will play serial sex offender Savile – who died in October 2011 aged 84 having never been brought to justice for his crimes.

Jeff Pope, executive producer of The Reckoning, told the Radio Times: “I had several lunches with him during filming and it was someone who looked like Jimmy Savile but sounded like Steve.

“When we had victims on set – at their request and with all safeguarding support in place – Steve would come round the corner and you could feel the intake of breath because it was such an extraordinary similarity.

“So he made a point of saying, ‘I’m Steve’, and he would have a conversation with them as Steve.”

Coogan previously described playing the character as a “tightrope” and said it was not a decision he “took lightly” because “it’s fraught with pitfalls”.

BAFTA Film Awards 2014 – Press Room – London
Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan with the award for adapted screenplay for Philomena at the 2014 Bafta awards (Ian West/PA)

Mr Pope, who won the Bafta for best adapted screenplay in 2014 alongside Coogan for their work on Philomena, said: “When I asked Steve to do it, he didn’t immediately say yes, but talked to his family and friends and they divided into two camps – you absolutely must do this, and you absolutely must not.

“There was no one in the middle and it was that polarity that made him want to take it on.”

The executive producer also said he “passionately” believes that stories such as Savile’s have to be explored, but added that every scene had “multiple decisions of taste and tone”, which led to it taking three years to land on screen.

The script was written by Neil McKay, whose other credits include BBC drama Four Lives about serial killer Stephen Port, who drugged and raped four men before dumping their bodies near his home in Barking, east London.

McKay and Pope both won the Bafta for best drama serial in 2007 for their drama See No Evil: The Moors Murders about the notorious Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

The extent of Savile’s crimes only emerged after his death and he is now believed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

The first episode of The Reckoning will air on October 9 on the BBC.