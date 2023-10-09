The Crown’s final season to be released in two parts starting this November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Crown’s final season to be released in two parts starting this November

By Press Association
William, played by Ed McVey, and Kate Middleton, played by Meg Bellamy, from the sixth season of Netflix’s The Crown (Netflix/PA)
William, played by Ed McVey, and Kate Middleton, played by Meg Bellamy, from the sixth season of Netflix’s The Crown (Netflix/PA)

The final season of the hit royal series The Crown will be released in two parts later this year, Netflix has announced.

The first instalment of the historical drama’s sixth season will launch on November 16 while part two will be released on December 14.

The series, broadly based around real historical events, depicts a fictionalised version of the British royal family.

Netflix announced news of the series release date with a clip that showed the actresses who have played the late Queen reflecting on the monarch’s role within the country.

After the past versions of the Queen, played by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, speak about their duty, the current Queen, played by Imelda Staunton, walks up to a window where her figure stands as a silhouette in front of a crowd of cheering onlookers.

In the clip, different versions of the Queen speak and say: “The crown is  a symbol of permanence. It’s something you are, not what you do.

“Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices.

“It is not a choice. It is a duty.

“But what about the life I put aside. The woman I put aside?”

Alongside the clip, Netflix wrote: “It is not a choice. It is a duty. The final season of The Crown arrives next month.”

Season five of The Crown explored the events following Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales’ divorce including the BBC interview Diana had with journalist Martin Bashir.

The next series could look into the 1997 Paris car accident which led to the death of Diana, the driver Henri Paul and Dodi Fayed, the son of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed, who was seen getting to know Diana in season five.

Season six is also expected to show the premiership of Sir Tony Blair, and the early relationship between Prince William and the then-Kate Middleton.