Bryan Adams announces UK tour dates with three nights at the Royal Albert Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Bryan Adams announces UK tour dates with three nights at the Royal Albert Hall

By Press Association
Bryan Adams (Yui Mok/PA)
Bryan Adams (Yui Mok/PA)

Bryan Adams has announced his UK tour dates which include performances at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Canadian singer, known for hits such as Run To You, (Everything I Do) I Do It For You and Summer Of ’69, will have a three-night residency at the 5,272 seater London venue in May.

Adams, who has previously played the Royal Albert Hall in 2022, will take audiences on a journey across his albums with May 13 covering his 1996 UK chart-topping record 18 Til I Die and May 14 showcasing his fourth studio album, released in 1984, Reckless.

His 15th studio album So Happy It Hurts will conclude the residency on May 15.

A selection of some of the greatest hits from the 63-year-old’s across more than 40 years will also be shared during the dates.

Adams said: “Our last visit to the Royal Albert Hall was such a great series of shows, it was a no-brainer to want to come back and do it again.

“However this time we have a whole new perspective on how to make it work and with three different albums.

“The band and I are really looking forward to it.”

Following the residency, the singer will bring his So Happy It Hurts tour to Coventry’s Building Society Arena on May 17, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on May 18 and Cardiff on May 19.

He will also play Dublin’s 3Arena on May 21 and The SSE Arena in Belfast on May 22.

The shows will feature tracks from his latest, 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, which was nominated for a Grammy, alongside his biggest hits.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday October 13.