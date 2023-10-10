Bryan Adams announces UK tour dates with three nights at the Royal Albert Hall

Bryan Adams has announced his UK tour dates which include performances at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Canadian singer, known for hits such as Run To You, (Everything I Do) I Do It For You and Summer Of ’69, will have a three-night residency at the 5,272 seater London venue in May.

Adams, who has previously played the Royal Albert Hall in 2022, will take audiences on a journey across his albums with May 13 covering his 1996 UK chart-topping record 18 Til I Die and May 14 showcasing his fourth studio album, released in 1984, Reckless.

His 15th studio album So Happy It Hurts will conclude the residency on May 15.

A selection of some of the greatest hits from the 63-year-old’s across more than 40 years will also be shared during the dates.

Adams said: “Our last visit to the Royal Albert Hall was such a great series of shows, it was a no-brainer to want to come back and do it again.

“However this time we have a whole new perspective on how to make it work and with three different albums.

“The band and I are really looking forward to it.”

Following the residency, the singer will bring his So Happy It Hurts tour to Coventry’s Building Society Arena on May 17, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on May 18 and Cardiff on May 19.

He will also play Dublin’s 3Arena on May 21 and The SSE Arena in Belfast on May 22.

The shows will feature tracks from his latest, 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, which was nominated for a Grammy, alongside his biggest hits.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday October 13.