Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live

By Press Association
Taylor Swift appeared on Saturday Night Live (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift appeared on Saturday Night Live (Doug Peters/PA)

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on US sketch show Saturday Night Live moments after NFL star Travis Kelce made a cameo.

The 49th season’s premiere episode saw the singer appear briefly to introduce a performance by rapper Ice Spice while Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce featured at the end of a skit which poked fun at their rumoured romance.

The Anti-Hero singer has been seen in the stands supporting the Chiefs on a number of recent occasions, sparking rumours of a relationship.

SNL host for the night Pete Davidson dressed in Swift merchandise and a pink cowboy hat as he pretended to commentate an NFL game between the Jets and Eagles.

He joked he was “devastated” the singer was nowhere to be seen after reading she would be at the game in support of Kelce’s brother Jason, who plays for the Eagles.

At the end of the scene, comedian Kenan Thompson said he was “done” with the Swift fangirling and would next bring on “someone who actually wants to talk football”, before the scene cut to Kelce saying “yes, please”.

It comes as Swift’s Eras Tour film achieved the highest tickets sales at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend after it opened on Friday, according to Vue International’s boss.

The US superstar’s concert movie was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her career.

Founder and chief executive of Vue International Tim Richards said: “Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was number one at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend by a considerable distance, having already smashed the previous Event Cinema pre-sales record and tracking to achieve the highest ever box office takings for an event cinema release in the UK and Ireland.

“We saw an incredible response from Swifties across the UK and Ireland who dressed up, sang along and danced away with fellow fans, with sell out sessions despite scheduling an unprecedented number of shows so no-one missed out.”

Swift previously broke Vue International’s record for the most tickets sold during the UK pre-sale opening week for a music event when they went on sale last month.

The title was previously held by BTS’ Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

On Wednesday, Swift took to the red carpet in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the film, where she was joined by fellow superstar Beyonce.

Swift sported a pale blue Oscar de la Renta gown with cut-out flowers, with her hair styled in a bob.

The singer will start the UK and Ireland leg of the tour next June in Edinburgh before she heads to cities including Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.