Coleen Rooney says she was ‘really shocked’ at reaction to Rebekah Vardy post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Coleen Rooney says she was ‘really shocked’ at reaction to Rebekah Vardy post

By Press Association
Coleen Rooney during the high-profile libel battle between her and Rebekah Vardy (Aaron Chown/PA)
Coleen Rooney during the high-profile libel battle between her and Rebekah Vardy (Aaron Chown/PA)

Coleen Rooney has said she was “really shocked” at how “big” the reaction was to a post she made about Rebekah Vardy which led to a high-profile libel battle.

In the post, the wife of former footballer and current Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney, claimed that 41-year-old Vardy was the source behind three “false” stories in The Sun featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories to figure out who was leaking the information.

The fake stories Rooney planted featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV and the basement flooding at her new home.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Coleen Rooney at the Royal Courts Of Justice for the high-profile libel battle (Yui Mok/PA)

Vardy, wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, sued Rooney for libel but lost the High Court battle after the judge found Rooney’s claims to be “substantially true”.

Discussing the public reaction to the post on BBC One’s The One Show, Rooney said: “I knew there’d be attention but not the level it got. I was really shocked at how big it got.”

Speaking on whether she still stands by the post, she added: “They were my words and I stick by them today and that was something that I continued with.

“It was tough, there was times where I just wanted it to go away but that’s what I had to do, I had to just battle on.”

“It was so stressful”, she added.

“I feel like a massive cloud’s been lifted now and even though I was there physically looking after the children, mentally I just wasn’t so now I just feel so grateful to be present again and to be there with the kids, both physical and mentally.”

Rooney appeared on the BBC show to discuss the new three-part docuseries Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday which offers Rooney’s own perspective on the events surrounding the case.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rebekah Vardy at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The trial had been dubbed Wagatha Christie in reference to the popular mystery writer and the term Wag meaning “wives and girlfriends” of high-profile footballers.

In Rooney’s October 2019 post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, where she initially made her claims about Vardy, she wrote: “Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did!”

She added: “It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to.

“Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s …… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”