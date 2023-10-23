Anne-Marie paused therapy and let feelings ‘come back’ to write music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne-Marie paused therapy and let feelings ‘come back’ to write music

By Press Association
Anne-Marie was interviewed in Women’s Health UK (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie was interviewed in Women's Health UK (Ian West/PA)

Pop star Anne-Marie said she stopped attending therapy sessions because she was feeling “a bit numb” to her emotions, which she relies upon to write music.

The Unhealthy singer, 32, started therapy during lockdown and attended every week for two years.

She described the journey as “slow, but amazing”, which saw her register compassion for herself for the first time.

Anne-Marie
Anne-Marie started therapy during lockdown (Ian West/PA)

However, Anne-Marie told Women’s Health UK: “I’d learned so much about how to deal with emotions logically that, recently, I felt how I did when I started therapy – a bit numb.

“I wasn’t depressed like before, but I hadn’t been ecstatically happy in ages or very angry or cried my eyes out.

“I stopped for a while and let those feelings come back.

“When I write music, it’s all about my emotions and situations that I’ve been in, so if I’m numb, I’m not going to have a song for you.”

The 2002 singer said she had struggled with “major confidence issues” since she was a young girl but after attending therapy she “felt confident enough to lock in a session with Niall Horan”.

The pair recorded and released Our Song in 2021 as part of her second studio album, titled Therapy.

Children In Need
One Direction star Niall Horan and Anne-Marie released Our Song together in 2021 (Children In Need/PA)

“Then, for Unhealthy, the only person I thought was right for it was Shania Twain so I sent her the song – she loved it,” Anne-Marie said.

She added: “I have compassion for myself now, but before therapy, I had none whatsoever.

“I was basically empty because I felt so much for other people that I gave them everything – leaving nothing for myself.

“But then I realised that when you are selfish and look after yourself, you can look after other people more.”

The pop star added that she manages her symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) through building Lego.

“I’ve got a whole town in my house,” she said.

The full interview with Anne-Marie can be read in the November issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale now.