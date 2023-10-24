Party atmosphere as Britney Spears memoir lands in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Party atmosphere as Britney Spears memoir lands in London

By Press Association
An image of Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me at its London launch at the Mrs Riot bar (Beverley Rouse/PA)
An image of Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me at its London launch at the Mrs Riot bar (Beverley Rouse/PA)

Britney Spears’ memoir was given a riotous launch party in London with drag and burlesque artists performing to some of her biggest hits.

Copies of The Woman In Me were handed out at midnight at the Mrs Riot bar, following an evening celebrating Spears’ resilience and survival as well as her songs.

Moments earlier, mother of the house Margo Marshall whetted fans’ appetites by reading an extract from the book where Spears talked about her special relationship with the gay community which she says gave her “unconditional love”.

Margo Marshall read an extract from The Woman In Me just before the book was launched at midnight (Beverley Rouse/PA)

The reading included a passage where Spears described the support given to free her from a conservatorship as “a debt I can never repay”.

Marshall, who compered the event, had earlier told the crowd at the venue in the Covent Garden area of central London: “I grew up in a tiny little town.

“Little old me is actually working for a Britney Spears event. This is unreal.”

Margo Marshall compered the book’s launch party at Mrs Riot (Beverley Rouse/PA)

The launch party crowd, a mix of invited guests and fans who had bought tickets, clapped, danced and cheered to performances of hits including Toxic, Womanizer and (You Drive Me) Crazy.

Drag performer Lucinda Behind told the PA news agency: “Britney is honestly quite the icon, a hard worker and a fighter.

“I’ve always been inspired by strong women and Britney is a strong woman.

“She has been through it all and she still stands on top, releasing a book to tell her story, releasing music. She is it, baby.

“She is it and she inspired me to just keep trying, keep going and work hard and be sexy.”

The Mrs Riot bar in Covent Garden was the venue for the UK launch party
The Mrs Riot bar in Covent Garden was decorated with the image from the cover of Spears’ memoir (Beverley Rouse/PA)

Burlesque performer Cleopantha said being part of the book launch had “meant everything”.

“Britney I’ve been a fan of since I was this small,” she told the PA news agency.

“I used to do Britney on karaoke with my mum so her songs mean so much to me.”

The Woman In Me has been published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.