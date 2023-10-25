Big Brother rule break leads to extra housemate being put up for public vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Big Brother rule break leads to extra housemate being put up for public vote

By Press Association
The third Big Brother eviction will take place on Friday (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)
The third Big Brother eviction will take place on Friday (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)

A rule break in the Big Brother household has led to an extra person facing the public vote in the series’ third live eviction.

On Wednesday’s extended episode of Big Brother, the housemates learned that Dylan, Hallie and Trish had received the most nominations from their fellow housemates meaning that the trio now face the public vote.

Trish received five nominations from Dylan, Jenkin, Kerry, Paul and Tom while Hallie received four nominations from Chanelle, Jenkin, Jordan and Tom.

Dylan also received four nominations from Kerry, Noky, Olivia and Trish.

Yinrun had nominated Hallie and Kerry but her votes were revoked following a rule break, which ultimately led to Dylan facing the public vote alongside Hallie and Trish.

After the housemates had made their nominations, Big Brother announced that somebody had broken the rules.

The announcement said: “Housemates. The rules regarding the discussion of nominations were clearly explained to you.

“Today at 1.18pm, this rule was broken by one of you. Both of their nominations have been revoked and they will also go to jail.”

Big Brother added: “The housemate that broke the rule is Yinrun…

“This rule break has affected the outcome of this week’s nominations.”

Yinrun stood up and said: “I feel very sorry because it might be a punishment for all housemates.

“I still say it because I was so nervous today and I don’t know who to choose. I apologise – sorry everyone.”

Following her rule break, Yinrun changed into an orange jumpsuit and headed into the garden to spend time in jail.

Yinrun sought support from Trish and Matty and after spending several hours in jail, the housemates protested for her release shouting: “Free Yinrun!”

One of the three housemates up for the public vote this week will be evicted from the Big Brother house on Friday night and viewers will be able to watch their first live interview on Big Brother: Late & Live with presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Voting for this week’s eviction opens at 10.15pm on Wednesday via the Big Brother app.

Big Brother continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.