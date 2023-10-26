Julia Fox on perceptions Kanye ‘put her on the map’: It’s really misogynistic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Julia Fox on perceptions Kanye ‘put her on the map’: It’s really misogynistic

By Press Association
Julia Fox is promoting her memoir Down The Drain (Doug Peters/PA)


Julia Fox has said that she finds it “misogynistic” when people want to talk about how Kanye West “put her on the map”.

In January 2022, the Italian-American actress and model, 33, known for appearing in the film Uncut Gems, started a short-lived romance with the rapper, 46, who now goes by the name Ye.

Speaking to The Telegraph about her new memoir Down The Drain and her time spent with the celebrity musician, Fox said: “People are like, ‘Oh her relationship with Kanye put her on the map.’

76th Cannes Film Festival
Julia Fox attending the premiere for The Idol during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France (Doug Peters/PA)

“And it’s been really hard for them to see me as anything other than that.

“Even having written this memoir, people still want to just talk about that.

“It’s really misogynistic. It’s really dark.

“But there’s also a very long history of doing this to women, where the woman’s rank in society really came from the man she was married to.

“And it just sucks because there are times where I’m like, I just wish I never did it. I’m so much more than that.”

Fox said that her new book is, in part, a riposte “to everyone who has underestimated me, because I’ve been underestimated my entire life”.

Discussing what unfolds in her memoir, which details her experiences with petty crime and drug use as a teenager, she said: “It’s only the tip of the iceberg… If I wrote about every time I was arrested, every time I was hospitalised, I could have written a trilogy.”

In the memoir, Fox simply refers to West as “the artist”, according to The Telegraph.

The pair had met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and were later pictured together attending the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play on Broadway.

West and Fox had been photographed together at multiple locations whilst they were dating, including at Paris Fashion Week where they both wore full denim outfits to the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show.

West, who was once married to the 43-year-old American socialite Kim Kardashian, has 24 Grammys to his name and three number one singles in the UK charts, according to the Official Charts Company.