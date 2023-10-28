Matt Hancock tells of ‘injustice’ he faced during pandemic on Celebrity SAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Matt Hancock tells of ‘injustice’ he faced during pandemic on Celebrity SAS

By Press Association
Matt Hancock, Perri Shakes-Drayton and Danielle Lloyd doing jungle navigation (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
Former health secretary Matt Hancock has talked about the “injustice” he faced after he was accused of “corruption” during the Covid-19 pandemic in the latest episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

In the penultimate episode of the series, airing on Sunday, the former health secretary is made to strip down to his boxers during an interrogation which sees him accused of having an “attitude”.

The 45-year-old had resigned from his position as health secretary in June 2021 after it emerged he had broken his own Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing his aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his office.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Series 5
Matt Hancock taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)

During Sunday’s Survival episode, Hancock, singer Gareth Gates, English model Danielle Lloyd, Love Island’s Teddy Soares, internet personality Amber Turner and athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton face two final tasks before they are interrogated by a specialist team in the resistance to interrogation phase of the course.

Early in the episode, Hancock is interviewed by Jason “Foxy” Fox and Chris Oliver about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked about his vilification, Fox says: “Going back to the pandemic, you pretty much are in the limelight, well you were, for that period of time.

“You were vilified, how have you dealt with that?”

Hancock responds: “I feel a sense of injustice at being made to be essentially accused of corruption, ’cause that is what, if you boil it down, the accusation is, when I’ve essentially given my professional life so far in public service, and I know for a fact we did the right thing.

“And I didn’t benefit a drop from it and it’s just this sense of injustice that, hold on, I was doing the best I could in difficult circumstances and now I get a load of shit for it.

“Course it has an impact on me professionally that I have to deal with, but it doesn’t matter here (pointing to chest). What matters here is what I think of myself and also what the people I love and care about think of me and what people I respect think of me.”

Asked if he sees the course as an opportunity for redemption, he adds: “Well, I don’t know about redemption … the thing about this course is, as you say, it strips you back and you’ve got to leave it all on the line.”

Later, during the interrogation part of the episode, a female interrogator makes Hancock strip off, saying: “Take all these clothes off, give me that number first.

“We move at a pace, no moaning, no groaning, no pulling your face.”

She then asks him to get his bag emptied “nice and quickly” and goes onto berate him for the way he says “no” to her when asked if he has any weapons in his bag.

She shouts at Hancock: “Do not give me any f****** attitude.”

The Spectator Summer Party
Former health secretary Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo (Lucy North/PA)

The interrogator then picks on the former health secretary’s appearance and says: “I tell you something that’s really fascinating me, really fascinating me, cause with all due respect, you’re not a good-looking guy are you, pubes on your chest, moobs, so how did you do it? Matty babe? Huh?

“Oh, you’re not talking now, now you don’t want to talk about it, do you?”

“You haven’t asked me a question,” Hancock responds.

Before their jungle navigation task, the episode also sees the recruits pitted against each other once again in pontoon wrestling, a test of aggression and hand-to-hand combat.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Channel 4.