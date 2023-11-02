Olivia Rodrigo reveals new song will feature in upcoming Hunger Games prequel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia Rodrigo reveals new song will feature in upcoming Hunger Games prequel

By Press Association
Olivia Rodrigo reveals new song features in upcoming Hunger Games prequel (Ben Birchall/PA)
Olivia Rodrigo said she is “beyond excited” to have written a new song for the much-anticipated Hunger Games prequel.

The track titled Can’t Catch Me Now from the 20-year-old US pop star will feature on the soundtrack to The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes which is set for release on November 17.

Set many years before the events of the existing films, the prequel stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, as Lucy Gray Baird and the young Coriolanus Snow respectively, alongside Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Speaking about the song, which will be released on November 3, Drivers License singer Rodrigo said: “Soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.”

The Hunger Games prequel, directed by Francis Lawrence, follows 18-year-old Snow (Blyth) years before he becomes the “tyrannical president of Panem”.

With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, he is assigned to mentor Baird (Zegler), an impoverished girl from District 12 – the area where Katniss Everdeen grows up years later.

But after Baird commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in his favour.

On Instagram, Zegler said that “making this movie was hands-down one of the best experiences of my life thus far”.

She also thanked entertainment company Lionsgate and US actors union Sag-Aftra for “working so hard throughout this strike to come to an agreement allowing us to participate in press and promotion for our film”.