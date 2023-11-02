Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott and Jodie Comer among this year’s Bifa nominees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott and Jodie Comer among this year’s Bifa nominees

By Press Association
Paul Mescal has been nominated for a Bifa award (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott and Jodie Comer are among the stars who have been nominated for the British Independent Film Awards (Bifas) 2023.

For their roles in Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers, which has received 14 nods, Fleabag actor Scott, 47, has been nominated in the best lead performance category while Normal People’s Mescal, 27, is nominated for best supporting performance.

Elsewhere, Killing Eve actress Comer, 30, is a nominee in the best lead performance category for The End We Start From, which follows a young family torn apart in the aftermath of an environmental crisis.

Leading the nominations this year with 16 nods is Rye Lane, Raine Allen-Miller’s London-set romantic comedy following a pair of semi-reluctant lovers on an impromptu tour of Peckham.

The film will go head to head with All Of Us Strangers in the best British independent film category, also featuring director Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex, Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper, and British film thriller Femme, directed by Sam H Freeman and Ng Choon Ping.

Competing against Scott and Comer in the best lead performance category is Mia McKenna-Bruce for How To Have Sex, musical artist Tia Nomore for Earth Mama, Nabhaan Rizwan for In Camera and Tilda Swinton for The Eternal Daughter.

Among those to compete against Mescal in the best supporting performance category is singer and actress Alexandra Burke for Pretty Red Dress, The Crown’s Amir El-Masry for In Camera, Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat for Drift, and Inherent Vice star Katherine Waterston for The End We Start From.

Andrew Scott stars in All Of Us Strangers alongside Paul Mescal (Suzan Moore/PA)

Also nominated in this category, for their performance in All Of Us Strangers, is The Crown’s Claire Foy and Billy Elliot’s Jamie Bell who star as the mother and father of protagonist Adam, played by Scott.

Haigh’s film follows a screenwriter who is drawn back to his childhood home and enters into a fledgling relationship with a mysterious neighbour, later discovering that his parents appear to be living as they were on the day they died, 30 years prior.

Over in the best joint lead performance is Lola Campbell and Harris Dickinson for Scrapper, David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and George MacKay for Femme.

Other categories include best international independent film, best director, best screenplay, best breakthrough performance, best debut screenwriter, best debut director, best feature documentary, best editing, best costume design and more.

Jodie Comer has been nominated for a Bifa award (Lucy North/PA)

In total, 26 British features have been nominated and the awards have continued with using gender neutral categories after they were introduced last year.

The Richard Harris Award, introduced in 2002 in honour of Harry Potter actor Harris, is yet to be announced and recognises outstanding contribution to British Film by an actor.

Previous winners have included Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Dame Julie Walters, Sir John Hurt, Dame Emma Thompson, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas.

Bifa was created in 1998 and has since celebrated and promoted British independent cinema and filmmaking talent in the UK.

Chewing Gum star Susan Wokoma announced the Bifa nominations alongside actress Morfydd Clark (Ian West/PA)

The nominations were announced by Chewing Gum star Susan Wokoma and Saint Maud actress Morfydd Clark at One Hundred Shoreditch, London on Thursday.

Winners will be announced at the Bifa ceremony on Sunday December 3.