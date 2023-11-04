Dame Judi Dench on why she feels Shakespeare’s work has endured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Dame Judi Dench on why she feels Shakespeare’s work has endured

By Press Association
Dame Judi Dench says Shakespeare is ‘the man who pays the rent’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Judi Dench says Shakespeare is ‘the man who pays the rent’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Judi Dench has said she feels the work of Shakespeare has endured throughout the centuries as he knew “absolutely everything” about “every condition”.

The Oscar-winning actress, 88, has played a host of roles in the Bard’s plays across the years, including Lady Macbeth and Cleopatra.

Appearing on a Shakespeare special for BBC Four’s This Cultural Life, she said her performance in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 version of A Winter’s Tale is “probably” her last but remains hopeful for future roles.

Theatre – Antony and Cleopatra Rehearsals – Judi Dench and Anthony Hopkins – Olivier Theatre, London
Dame Judi Dench as Cleopatra and Anthony Hopkins as Mark Antony during rehearsals for the National Theatre’s production of Antony and Cleopatra (PA)

Speaking on how Shakespeare’s work can be approached in different time periods, she said: “I don’t think it should be adapted, it’s what it does to the person watching, isn’t it? It’s a reference perhaps…

“He knew absolutely everything, as far as I’m concerned Shakespeare, about every condition, and therefore that’s why the plays have gone on so long because so many things mean different things to different people.

“And as well as that, all the emotions mean different things to people.”

In the sit-down interview with the show’s presenter John Wilson, Dame Judi, who won her Academy Award for her role as Elizabeth I in the 1998 film Shakespeare In Love, reflected on how she fell for the Bard’s work after seeing her older brother act in a school production of Macbeth.

She also discussed playing Lady Macbeth alongside Sir Ian McKellen’s Macbeth at The Other Place theatre in Stratford in 1976, which became a landmark production of the play.

Her late husband Michael Williams was also a Shakespearean actor, which led them to refer to the playwright as “the man who pays the rent”.

She recalled: “Michael was in one company, I was in the other, so Shakespeare was the person we were playing all the time so he was very much ‘the man who pays the rent’.”

Asked what he means to her now, she joked that he remains “the man who pays the rent”, adding: “He’s never been less than that. Very, very, very important.

“He’s referred to every day in my life, I think, and I think he’s referred to in most of our days without us knowing.”

Dench & Williams Branagh Award
Actress Dame Judi Dench and her late husband Michael Williams (William Conran/PA)

The actress has previously spoken about her macular degeneration condition, which causes the gradual loss of vision.

Dame Judi said she cannot read anymore, which will make learning lines “tricky”.

“I haven’t had to do it since my eyes have been this bad but I will, I’ll find a way”, she added.

Asked if her role as Paulina and Time in the 2015 version of A Winter’s Tale will be her last, she said: “I wouldn’t like to think that, it probably is but I’m going to say that. You never know, do you?

“I’ve never been in Othello, that would have been nice at some point.”

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the first printed edition of Shakespeare’s collection of plays, commonly referred to by modern scholars as the First Folio, which is believed to date from 1623.

Judi Dench: This Cultural Life Shakespeare Special is due to air on November 5.