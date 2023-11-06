Comedian Mark Watson ‘locked out’ of his own stand-up show in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Comedian Mark Watson ‘locked out’ of his own stand-up show in Bristol

By Press Association
Comedian Mark Watson posted on social media about getting locked out of his own gig (Ian West/PA)


British comedian Mark Watson has said he was “locked out” of his own stand-up show in Bristol.

On Sunday the comedian, 43, announced to audience members in the bar of the Tobacco Factory that he could not “get in” to the theatre, 15 minutes before he was due to perform.

The Mock The Week star posted a video to Instagram which showed him talking to ticketholders before he was let into the space to begin his show.


In the clip, captioned “locked out of my own show” Watson said: “Hello everyone, I’m the, to be fair, the comedian.

“And we ought to be opening these doors now because the show starts obviously in 15 minutes, but there’s no other way to say it, I can’t get in.

“So couple of options. We could do it here, but you paid for a seat and you paid to be in a room resembling a theatre.

“So I just want you to know, in case it looks like I’m very complacent, just drinking at the bar, well firstly, yes, I am drinking at the bar, but I’m taking the situation as seriously as you are.

“These people (staff) cannot do anything about it. It’s not their fault.

“Actually, it’s no one’s fault and also I have been here, I’ve been here an hour to let them know I’m here and the aim of that was that everyone would relax but I say they’ve over-relaxed a bit.

Mark Watson recording Don’t Make Me Laugh for BBC Radio 4 in 2015 (Alamy/PA)

“So I think the show will start on time but you’d love those doors to be unlocked relatively soon.”

Watson revealed this was not the first time he has been unable to get into a venue on tour.

Ending his announcement, he told fans: “I would say see you in there but there are no guarantees.”

The video was also posted to TikTok where it has, so far, amassed 1.2 million views.

The comedian is currently touring his show Search and has upcoming dates in cities including Newcastle, Leeds and Belfast.

Watson has appeared on TV panel shows such as Would I Lie To You? and QI and and he has also been a contestant on the Channel 4 programme Taskmaster.

A spokesperson for Tobacco Factory Theatres said: “We had two sold-out gigs one after the other for Mark yesterday (Sunday), Mark showed up an hour or so before the matinee to do his sound checks with our technical team, which all went well, he then left the building for food.

“Our front of house duty manager then went to do their building safety checks and seemingly, as the title of Mark’s show suggests, they all had to Search for each other afterwards to get him access to the space again.

“We’re very grateful to both Mark and the audience for their good humour pre-show, we often open the house 10 minutes or so before the start time, so business as usual in that sense.

“We’re very pleased that everyone enjoyed the performance in the auditorium and not in the bar.”