Jenna Ortega and Emilia Clarke among Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year winners

By Press Association
Jenna Ortega attending the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2023 awards (Ian West/PA)
Jenna Ortega attending the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2023 awards (Ian West/PA)

Emilia Clarke and Jenna Ortega are among the winners at this year’s Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2023.

Stars including Sex In The City actress Kim Cattrall, Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and King Kong’s Naomi Watts presented awards at the luxury fashion magazine’s annual ceremony, which took place at Claridge’s Hotel in London.

Clarke, 37, received the actress award for her extensive film and TV career, while American actress Ortega, 21, was awarded the breakthrough gong for her role in the hit Netflix series Wednesday.

Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2023
Emilia Clarke wearing all white to the event (Ian West/PA)

England and Arsenal footballer Alessia Russo, who scored a goal for the Lionesses during the semi-finals of the World Cup this year, was gifted the sportsperson gong.

Speaking to the PA news agency she said: “I’m just a football player but this, I guess, comes with the job now.

“But it’s amazing, for women’s football, to see how far it’s grown and where the game is today and how we’re pushing it forward.”

She added: “If we’re inspiring the next generation we’re doing the right thing.”

Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2023
The Crown actress Olivia Colman (Ian West/PA)

Barbie actress and filmmaker Emerald Fennell won the director award for her films, which include Promising Young Woman and Saltburn – set for release later in the month.

Speaking at the event, she said: “I mean there’s nothing in the world that I love more than women.

“It’s just a real pleasure to be in a room with so many people I admire and it’s just such an honour and a thrill.”

Elsewhere, singer-songwriter Janelle Monae received the musician award having released album The Age Of Pleasure this year.

Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2023
Janelle Monae at the awards (Ian West/PA)

Serbian artist Marina Abramovic, whose work is currently being exhibited at the Royal Academy Of Arts, took home the artist award in recognition of her decades-long career.

Meanwhile, bestselling author Maggie O’Farrell received the writer award for her contribution to literature, having written the book Hamnet, released in 2020, which has been adapted for stage and is now being made into a film.

The recipient of the philanthropist gong was actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw for her humanitarian work as a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2023
Kim Cattrall presented at Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile Patsy Stevenson, who was arrested whilst taking part in the Sarah Everard vigil in 2021, received the campaigner award for advocating for women’s rights.

Other winners included Tory Burch, who was given the designer award and actress Camille Cottin, who took home the editor’s choice award.