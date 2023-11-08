Christopher Eccleston says eating disorder was ‘imprisoning’ but he is happy now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christopher Eccleston says eating disorder was ‘imprisoning’ but he is happy now

By Press Association
Christopher Eccleston says his eating disorder was ‘imprisoning’ but he is happy now (Ian West/PA)
Christopher Eccleston says his eating disorder was ‘imprisoning’ but he is happy now (Ian West/PA)

Christopher Eccleston has described his experience living with an eating disorder as “imprisoning and solitary”, but says he is now “happy and excited about life”.

The British actor, 59, said being open about suffering from an eating disorder has helped him, although he does regret some of the “public flagellation” detailed in his 2019 memoir I Love The Bones Of You.

“I was still quite ill. I’ve only just realised that it’s taken until probably this spring to put that behind me … I was still very much in recovery,” he told the Guardian.

Christopher Eccleston
Christopher Eccleston said an eating disorder was ‘imprisoning’ (Jeff Moore/PA)

Eccleston also said being in the film and TV industry, where physical appearance is scrutinised, is “not as hard as it was”.

“I think I’ve accepted my imperfections,” the former Doctor Who star said.

“I am happy and excited about life. Certainly there was a lot of life-denying before. The eating disorder was imprisoning.

“Being in an industry and feeling like you shouldn’t be in it was imprisoning.

“I don’t want anybody feeling sorry for me, but it felt quite solitary.”

It comes after Eccleston revealed in his 2019 autobiography he had anorexia and body dysmorphia for most of his life, suffered a breakdown and had suicidal thoughts.

On Wednesday, he said he has to be “a little bit” aware of his body dysmorphia watching himself on screen and with publicity posters, but now has got to be “very good with it”.

“I eat normally, although I probably exercise more than most people of my age, but it’s good for my mental health,” he added.

Eccleston is set to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Matthew Warchus’ adaption of A Christmas Carol, written by Jack Thorne, at the Old Vic theatre from November 11 to January 6.