Coleen Rooney: I don’t need to think about Rebekah Vardy

By Press Association
Coleen Rooney has just released a Disney+ series and book about her trial with Rebekah Vardy (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coleen Rooney has said she does not “need” to think of Rebekah Vardy following the release of her Disney+ series about the “Wagatha Christie” trial.

Fellow footballer’s wife Vardy brought a High Court libel court case against Rooney after claims the 41-year-old had been leaking information to a tabloid newspaper.

In a social media post, dubbed Wagatha Christie online, 37-year-old Rooney alleged that Vardy was the source behind three “false” stories in The Sun featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories to discover the leak.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rebekah and Jamie Vardy at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Vardy, wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, lost her High Court battle after the judge found Rooney’s claims to be “substantially true” and Rooney subsequently made Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story with Disney+.

When asked how she feels about Vardy on Thursday’s This Morning, Rooney said: “I don’t need to think about it.

“I’ve got my own family and friends and… I’m obviously focussing on this (my book and series) at the minute but going into Christmas, I want a nice family Christmas.

“And going into the New Year… just breathe and see what happens, this is my account, this is how I felt. I don’t want to think of the other side’s (viewpoint).”

The trial had been dubbed Wagatha Christie in reference to the popular mystery writer and the term Wag meaning “wives and girlfriends” of high-profile footballers as both women are married to former England teammates.

Rooney, wife of football manager husband Wayne, has also just released My Account: The Official Autobiography on Thursday.

In the book, she explores her growing up under public scrutiny in Liverpool as the partner of an England footballer as well as the trial with Vardy.

War of the wags
Coleen Rooney had accused Rebekah Vardy of selling stories from her private Instagram account to the tabloids (John Walton/PA)

She was also asked about the memoir detailing Rooney and “affairs” as well as what made her reveal personal details of her life.

Rooney replied: “I’ve had time to sit down and process it all and I want to tell my truth and also let people know who I am and the reasons behind my actions and thoughts.

“Obviously… the relationship with Wayne, It’s been hard, over the years, (but) there’s always been love there so why give up on it?… If the love’s still there, why not see if you can work it out?

“And people haven’t seen this part of it cause we’ve done that behind closed doors. It’s been a battle at times, It’s been hard.”

She added that the couple are “moving on” from their relationship struggles.