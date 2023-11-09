Maya Hawke brings chaos as voice of new emotion Anxiety in Inside Out 2 trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Maya Hawke brings chaos as voice of new emotion Anxiety in Inside Out 2 trailer

By Press Association
Maya Hawke voices Anxiety in Inside Out 2 (Doug Peters/PA)
Maya Hawke voices Anxiety in Inside Out 2 (Doug Peters/PA)

Maya Hawke can be heard voicing chaotic new character Anxiety in the first trailer for animated film Inside Out 2.

The movie follows Riley whose world was turned upside-down in the first Pixar film after her parents moved them to San Francisco.

The teaser for the sequel, released on Thursday, shows Hawke’s character unexpectedly appearing in the mind of Riley who, now a teenager, is dealing with a variety of emotions.

“Where can I put my stuff?” Anxiety asks, her hands filled with baggage, as the other emotions who live in Riley’s head jump back in fear.

Anxiety then says: “Oh I’m sorry, we wanted to make such a good first impression” before Disgust asks “What do you mean we?”

Early in the trailer the emotions wake up to chaos as blue characters wearing hard hats appear at headquarters looking to demolish the surroundings.

Speaking on new character Anxiety, director Kelsey Mann said they promise to stir things up within headquarters.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017 – London
Amy Poehler voices Joy in Inside Out 2 (Ian West/PA)

“Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” he said.

“That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

Hawke, whose parents are American actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, stars alongside Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale and Liza Lapira.

Parks And Recreation star Poehler voices Joy, while The Office actress Smith voices Sadness, with stand-up comedian Black starring as Anger, Arrested Development’s Hale as Fear and Fast And Furious actress Lapira as Disgust.

The first Inside Out film was released in 2015 and won the best animated feature film Oscar at the 88th Academy Awards.

The movie depicted the mind of 11-year-old Riley whose emotions try to lead her through a difficult time.

Sadness comes to the forefront of her mind due to the stress, before the emotion inadvertently gets lost in the far reaches of Riley’s mind, along with Joy.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 will be released in cinemas in the summer of 2024.