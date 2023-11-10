Andrew Scott says he was encouraged to keep his sexuality private as an actor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Andrew Scott says he was encouraged to keep his sexuality private as an actor

By Press Association
Andrew Scott grew up in Ireland, where homosexuality was illegal until he turned 16 (Petros)
Andrew Scott has said that he was encouraged by people in the film and TV industry to keep his sexuality to himself.

The Sherlock actor, 47, who stars in new film All Of Us Strangers alongside fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal, told a newspaper during an interview in 2013 that he did not want to make a big deal about being gay, but that he did not want to hide it either.

Speaking to British GQ ahead of the publication’s Men of the Year event next week, Scott said: “I was encouraged, by people in the industry who I really admired and who had my best interests at heart, to keep that (to myself).

1917 World Premiere – London
Andrew Scott stars alongside Paul Mescal in the new Andrew Haigh-directed film All Of Us Strangers (Ian West/PA)

“I understand why they gave that advice, but I’m also glad that I eventually ignored it.”

Scott grew up in Ireland where homosexuality was illegal until he turned 16, making him “fearful” of his sexuality and wanting to ignore that side of himself.

He told British GQ: “What’s difficult sometimes for gay people is that you don’t get to experience this sort of adolescence where you go, ‘Oh, my God, I like that person, do they like me back?’”

He said that he found All Of Us Strangers freeing as it was his own chance to revisit and address his childhood.

He said: “I think that’s maybe why this (film) feels so gratifying and cathartic.

“Because I did have to bring so much of my own pain into it.”

ANDREW SCOTT COVERS BRITISH GQ’s MEN OF THE YEAR SPECIAL ISSUE
The GQ Men Of The Year event will take place on November 15 (Petros)

In the Andrew Haigh-directed film, Scott plays Adam who develops a relationship with a neighbour, played by Normal People star Mescal.

The film explores the complexities of grief as Adam is drawn back to his childhood home, where he discovers that his parents appear to be living just as they were 30 years before the day they died, when he was just a child.

The actor’s other popular TV credits include starring in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, as a character dubbed the ‘hot priest’.

The final scene of series two saw his character choose the love of God over his love for Fleabag, responding to her “I love you” with “It’ll pass”.

Scott believes these words ring true and said: “It does pass. It may not end forever, but heartbreak is a form of grief, and grief, as they say, is the price you pay for love.”

Scott covers a special issue of British GQ and will be toasted at the annual Men of the Year event in association with Boss, taking place in London on November 15.

The December/January issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands from November 28.