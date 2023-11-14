Eighth baker leaves the Bake Off tent following party bakes week

Cristy has become the latest contestant on The Great British Bake Off to be eliminated after she failed to impress during party bakes week.

This week’s episode of the Channel 4 show saw the bakers tackle sausage rolls, a chocolate party cake technical challenge and an “anything but beige-buffet” showstopper.

After the three rounds, presenter Noel Fielding announced that Matty was the star baker whilst Alison Hammond revealed that 33-year-old PA Cristy would be the eighth contestant to leave.

Cristy from east London has left the tent (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

Cristy said on the show: “It has been such a crazy, fast-paced experience.

“So I can now sit back and reflect on what an amazing time I have had.

“I am really proud to have got this far. I am really proud.”

Judge Dame Prue Leith said: “I am so sorry to see Cristy go because she cares so much and she is a really, really good baker.”

Following the show, the mother from east London added: “The most emotional thing about leaving the show was Alison crying which made me cry more.

“I was prepared already in my mind as I knew I hadn’t done enough to stay.

“I was feeling so exhausted and homesick at this point so I truly felt ready to leave but at the same time so emotional to be saying goodbye. Everyone was so lovely and kind, gosh I love them all so much.”

Discussing what she has taken away from the show, she said: “I’ve learnt to ignore fear and go for it. I never thought on week one I would reach the quarter finals.

“I suffered with impostor syndrome quite badly, but I just ignored that horrible thought and pushed through.

“I think as long as you are trying your best, there’s no such thing as failure. I’ve learned self love and belief too.”

Cristy will join presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday on Channel 4 at 8pm.