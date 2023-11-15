Andrew Flintoff coaching role puts Top Gear return into question

Andrew Flintoff’s appointment as head coach of cricket team the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred could call into question his return to BBC show Top Gear.

Filming on the show has been halted since the former England cricket captain, 45, was taken to hospital in December 2022 after he was injured in an accident while filming at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey – the Top Gear test track.

Following the crash, the BBC announced that it would halt filming for the latest series, co-presented with Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and automotive journalist Chris Harris, as they felt it would be “inappropriate” at that time and said there would be a health and safety review of the show.

Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff with a McLaren 600LT on the Top Gear test track in Dunsfold Park (Ian West/PA)

In September, the father-of-four was photographed for what was believed to be the first time in public since the crash and had visible facial injuries as he joined up with the England cricket squad for their one-day international series against New Zealand.

The BBC has yet to reveal if filming for Top Gear will resume with Flintoff.

A BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC Content.”

The corporation reached a reported £9 million financial settlement with Flintoff following the crash.

The accident was not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the show.

In February 2019 the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

His role with the Northern Superchargers will be his first head coach job in cricket, replacing ex-England wicketkeeper James Foster.