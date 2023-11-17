Boy George: I would rather Matt Hancock over Nigel Farage in I’m A Celeb jungle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy George: I would rather Matt Hancock over Nigel Farage in I’m A Celeb jungle

By Press Association
Boy George spent time with Matt Hancock in the jungle last year (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Boy George spent time with Matt Hancock in the jungle last year (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Boy George has said that he would rather be on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! with Matt Hancock than Nigel Farage.

The 62-year-old singer, who rose to fame as the frontman of pop band Culture Club, spent time with Hancock in the jungle as he featured on last year’s Australian-based show.

Former Ukip and Brexit party leader Farage, 59, is set to compete on the new series when it returns to ITV1 on Sunday night.

Boy George was asked on Heart Dance’s breakfast show which politician, Farage or former health secretary Hancock, he would like to be in the jungle alongside.

He replied saying: “I’m afraid to say it would be Matt Hancock.”

Boy George also said that it was “fascinating” being in the jungle alongside someone who espouses a Conservative viewpoint.

He added: “I’m not ever going to vote Tory so it doesn’t really matter if it’s Nigel Farage or Matt Hancock… unless there’s a miracle happening.

“You know I don’t like being a lefty, I hate that. It’s really insulting, what does that mean? I’m a critical thinker. I like to think about things.

“So being confronted with someone who’s in principle, ‘oh he’s the antithesis to everything I stand for’.”

Last year, Hancock came third in the celebrity competition to former Lioness Jill Scott, who was named Queen of the Jungle, after he was voted to complete numerous bushtucker trials.

His appearance attracted numerous complaints to broadcaster watchdog Ofcom as he competed, following his resignation as health secretary over film emerging of him kissing an aide in his office.

Matt Hancock, the former health secretary (Jeff Overs/PA)

His stint was the second most complained-about TV event of last year.

Since he lost the Conservative whip for competing on the show, Hancock has announced that he will step down as an MP at the next election.

He also competed on Channel 4 reality competition Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, where he was beaten during the finale by singer Gareth Gates.

In the first episode of the new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Nigel Farage will be stranded in the middle of the Australian outback alongside This Morning host Josie Gibson and YouTuber Nella Rose.

They will be faced with a challenge to help their fellow celebrities who are 2,000 miles away on the Gold Coast.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.