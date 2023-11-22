Nella Rose considered quitting I’m A Celebrity following row with Fred Sirieix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nella Rose considered quitting I’m A Celebrity following row with Fred Sirieix

By Press Association
Nella Rose considers quitting I’m A Celebrity following row with Fred Sirieix (ITV)
Nella Rose considers quitting I’m A Celebrity following row with Fred Sirieix (ITV)

Nella Rose said she considered quitting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! following her row with Fred Sirieix.

Rose, who has lost both her parents, said she no longer wanted to speak to Sirieix or eat the food he prepares in the jungle after the First Dates star remarked he was old enough to be her father.

On Wednesday’s programme, the YouTuber told campmate Grace Dent: “If Jamie (Lynn-Spears) left yesterday I would have been right behind her…I just don’t want to be the first.

“…Whenever I feel uncomfortable, whenever I feel sad, I do tend to leave.

“I do tend to not carry things through if I feel uncomfortable. So the fact I’ve lasted in the jungle for this long is astonishing.”

The episode also saw Rose engage in a heated debate with Nigel Farage over immigration.

Down by the bath, Rose asked former Ukip leader Farage “apparently you’re anti-immigrants” which she said she had read off the internet, before asking “why don’t black people like you?”

Farage said “you’d be amazed, they do”, to which Rose replied “so everyone hates you for no reason?”

GB News presenter Farage said: “You can disagree with somebody, but to chuck around accusations the way they’ve been chucked around is grossly unfair.

“Anti-immigrant, right? No, no, all I’ve said is we cannot go on with the numbers coming to Britain that are coming.”

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage is among the celebrities in the I’m A Celebrity jungle (ITV)

Rose pressed Farage on the “problem” of immigration because “I’m one of those numbers” – to which he said the pressure of the number of people was affecting GP appointments.

She told him: “I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding.

“I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors gone, most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right?

“You want us gone, that’s all I understood.”

Farage said Rose was not listening to him, before adding “we can agree to disagree”.