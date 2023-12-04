Nella Rose becomes second contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nella Rose becomes second contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
Nella Rose has been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)
Nella Rose has become the second contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

After her exit, the YouTuber spoke to presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly about the disagreements she had on the show with fellow campmates Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage.

The 26-year-old clashed with First Dates star Sirieix after he remarked that he was old enough to be her father.

Rose, who has lost both her parents, did not say anything at the time but later confronted Sirieix, 51, saying: “Don’t bring up my dead parents, are you stupid?”

Asked about the clash, Rose said: “I just feel like in the middle of an argument, or in the middle of a disagreement, you shouldn’t bring up sensitive topics.

“And I feel like, in the middle of a disagreement, he brought up a sensitive topic. I didn’t understand why he would do that.”

Asked if it might have been a misunderstanding, she said: “It could have been, but things are so heightened in the jungle that everything is a big thing.”

Rose spoke about being among people from different backgrounds and said: “I’m not usually put in situations where I’m around people that don’t have the same kind of walk of life as me.

“So when they have different mindsets, and I hear them, I’m shocked because I’m like, ‘People think like this’.

“I automatically have to say something about it, because to me it’s just kind of shocking sometimes.”

Discussing former Ukip leader Farage, she added: “I think that Nigel is an amazing person, until he speaks about what he really believes in, and it’s like, ‘You’re a cool guy but why do you think like that?’”

Rose is the second celebrity voted off the show after jockey Frankie Dettori left during Sunday’s instalment, having received the fewest votes from the public.

Restaurant critic Grace Dent and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, who is sister to popstar Britney, both left the show before the eliminations, on medical grounds.

During Monday’s episode and before the first live eviction, Rose said she did not “want anyone to leave” the show, including Farage and Sirieix.

The internet personality said: “As annoying as they are, I love the drama. I live for it.”

Also in Monday’s instalment, Josie Gibson said she found it “highly annoying” to be camp chef while Sirieix was “constantly” looking over her shoulder.

This Morning host Gibson, 38, took over from Sirieix, who has spent decades working in the hospitality sector.

Also in the episode, Tony Bellew spoke about his career as a boxer and discussed the reason he retired.

The former WBC cruiserweight champion said: “It’s so dangerous. A professional boxer – it’s estimated that he will get hit in the head 50,000 times a year… that’s going to catch up with me at some point.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.