Squid Game: The Challenge renewed for second series by Netflix

By Press Association
Netflix has renewed reality competition Squid Game: The Challenge for a second season (Pete Dadds/Netflix/PA)
Reality competition Squid Game: The Challenge has been renewed by Netflix for a second season.

The finale of the first series of the game, which is based on the hit Korean dystopian thriller, is set to air on Thursday at 2am in the UK, with the winner receiving a 4.56 million US dollar (£3.61 million) reward.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of nonfiction series, said: “There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix.

“We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

The Squid Game TV series, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, was released in September 2021 and followed desperate people who were invited to take part in a mystery game that could win them 45.6 billion South Korean won (about £28 million).

As well as the reality competition series, the world of Squid Game has been expanded with Squid Game: The Trials, a live fan experience starting in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The immersive experience includes a night market with themed food and drink and involves guests taking part in six challenges, inspired by the original series.

The first season of Squid Game: The Challenge saw an initial 456 players compete in various challenges in a bid to win the prize.

In the first game, the competitors, all wearing green tracksuits, were watched by a giant doll similar to the one seen in the hit Korean TV series.

Applications for the second series of the reality programme are now open.