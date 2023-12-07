Rock group The Last Dinner Party named as winners of Brits Rising Star award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rock group The Last Dinner Party named as winners of Brits Rising Star award

By Press Association
The Last Dinner Party (Ian West/PA)
The Last Dinner Party (Ian West/PA)

The Last Dinner Party have been named as winners of the Brits Rising Star award 2024.

The five-piece indie rock group – which includes Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci – were revealed to be the winners on Thursday by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show.

Previous recipients of the award include Adele, Florence + The Machine, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith and Jessie J.

The Last Dinner Party, who will release their debut album Prelude To Ecstasy in February, said: “We are so proud beyond measure to have won the Brits Rising Star.

“It’s an honour to achieve something so iconic so early on in our career and we can only hope to keep making music that connects with all the incredible people who have listened to and supported us so far. Thank you.”

The band beat shortlisted artists Caity Baser, who has released the track X&Y, and Leicester-born Sekou.

The Last Dinner Party released Nothing Matters in April and pop track Sinner in June before they embarked on festivals across the UK and Europe this year.

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2023 – Wembley Stadium
Caity Baser was shortlisted for the award (Ian West/PA)

“It was an introduction that took the online world by storm, and yet behind all the excitement and narrative was a fantastically confident song by a band doing it the old-fashioned way, out on the road,” the Brits said.

The award was open to British artists who, as of October 31 2023, had not yet achieved an official album charts top 20 placing or achieved more than one top 20 chart placing in the official singles chart.

The shortlist was selected by an invited panel of “music editors and critics” as well as those working with new rising talent on a regular basis.

The Brit Awards 2024 will take place on March 2 at the O2 arena and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.