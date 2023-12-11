Russell T Davies determined to keep Doctor Who feel-good show in ‘tough world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell T Davies determined to keep Doctor Who feel-good show in ‘tough world’

By Press Association
Russell T Davies arrives for the premiere of Doctor Who at the BFI Southbank in London (Ian West/PA)
Russell T Davies arrives for the premiere of Doctor Who at the BFI Southbank in London (Ian West/PA)

Russell T Davies described the new series of Doctor Who as a “lovely big hug from your friend”, which he is determined to retain as “terrible things” happen around the world.

The Doctor Who showrunner, who was behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC series, arrived for the premiere at the BFI Southbank in London, alongside Ncuti Gatwa who plays the Time Lord, and Millie Gibson who is his sidekick Ruby Sunday.

The premiere comes after a trio of 60th anniversary episodes aired on the BBC, starring David Tennant as the 14th doctor alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble – while the next episode featuring Gatwa and Gibson will air on Christmas Day.

Doctor Who premiere – London
Millie Gibson, Russell T Davies and Ncuti Gatwa, arrive for the premiere of Doctor Who at the BFI Southbank in London (Ian West/PA)

“It is a feel good show and I’m very determined to keep it that way because it’s a tough world,” Davies told the PA news agency.

“Not only are there terrible things happening in the world, but we’re told about them constantly, it is the 24 hour news coverage, it worries me that children see this.

“It is certainly my own point of view generally that levels of mental health among young people is a scary thing these days, so if we can put a show out into the world that makes you smile, that is a warm hope, that is an hour of joy once a week – many hours of joy if you want to go back through the archive – then that’s no bad thing.”

Davies, who said he continued to be a “faithful viewer” of the show even after his departure in 2009, said there are a “lot of dramas telling you how bad the world is” at the moment.

“…I’ve done a few of those myself and they’re very good and we need those dramas but we also need the opposite.

“We also need something we can have a laugh, two characters in the lead who are your friends. That’s what this is, it is a lovely big hug from your friend.”

Doctor Who premiere – London
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will star as the Time Lord and Ruby Sunday on the show (Ian West/PA)

While Sex Education star Gatwa said starring in the show has been “daunting”, he described it as a labour of love “created by people who love the show”.

The 31-year-old told PA: “It’s a family show, so hopefully it is able to bring families together, but also it has been written by a very clever man.

“The show is very reflective of the world and of society, and where it’s at so I think you see things that we go through as humans in the show, very cleverly done so I think you’ll see a lot of humanity and hope.”