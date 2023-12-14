Kym Marsh pulls out of Morning Live because of ‘possibly stress-related’ illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kym Marsh pulls out of Morning Live because of ‘possibly stress-related’ illness

By Press Association
Kym Marsh was forced to pull out of presenting the BBC show Morning Live because of illness (Ian West/PA)
Kym Marsh was forced to pull out of presenting the BBC show Morning Live because of illness (Ian West/PA)

Kym Marsh was forced to pull out of presenting the BBC show Morning Live because of a “possibly stress-related” illness.

The TV presenter, 47, was due to host the the breakfast show on Thursday with Gethin Jones but was replaced by Rav Wilding at the last minute.

Opening Thursday’s show, Jones said: “You’ve got me and Rav today … You’ve stepped in because Kym Marsh is not here today, she’s supposed to be but she’s ill, isn’t she?”

The Sun Military Awards
Actress and presenter Kym Marsh (David Parry/PA)

Wilding explained: “She called in a few hours ago. She’s sick, possibly stress-related, and I think she’s got a lot going on at the moment and possibly shingles as well. So nasty if she’s got that.

“Kym, I know you’re watching at home, get well soon.”

Jones continued: “She’s got so much going on with her dad at the moment. She’s been on Morning Live, Dave’s been on Morning Live talking about his prostate cancer.

“And we know that doctors can no longer treat it.”

The former Coronation Street actress and Hear’Say singer has spoken about her father’s prostate cancer on a number of occasions on the show since she revealed he had been diagnosed in 2021.

In 2021, she took a lengthy break from presenting the show after she had a double hernia operation, and her father’s diagnosis earlier in the year.

Her father Dave also appeared on the show last year during Men’s Health Week to urge men not to hesitate over getting prostate examinations as he continued to receive treatment for an advanced form of the condition at the time.

Last month, her parents appeared on the show to provide an update with Marsh saying they were living “day by day” at the moment as her father’s cancer has now spread into his bones.

During a pre-recorded clip, Marsh told viewers: “I wouldn’t want to see anyone else go through this. I get more emotional than my dad does, he’s so strong it’s unbelievable.

“We know we’ve come to that point where they can’t do anything else for him, and they actually said ‘go and make memories with your family’ and that’s very much what we’re doing.”