Kym Marsh pulls out of Morning Live because of ‘possibly stress-related’ illness

Kym Marsh was forced to pull out of presenting the BBC show Morning Live because of a “possibly stress-related” illness.

The TV presenter, 47, was due to host the the breakfast show on Thursday with Gethin Jones but was replaced by Rav Wilding at the last minute.

Opening Thursday’s show, Jones said: “You’ve got me and Rav today … You’ve stepped in because Kym Marsh is not here today, she’s supposed to be but she’s ill, isn’t she?”

Actress and presenter Kym Marsh (David Parry/PA)

Wilding explained: “She called in a few hours ago. She’s sick, possibly stress-related, and I think she’s got a lot going on at the moment and possibly shingles as well. So nasty if she’s got that.

“Kym, I know you’re watching at home, get well soon.”

Jones continued: “She’s got so much going on with her dad at the moment. She’s been on Morning Live, Dave’s been on Morning Live talking about his prostate cancer.

“And we know that doctors can no longer treat it.”

The former Coronation Street actress and Hear’Say singer has spoken about her father’s prostate cancer on a number of occasions on the show since she revealed he had been diagnosed in 2021.

In 2021, she took a lengthy break from presenting the show after she had a double hernia operation, and her father’s diagnosis earlier in the year.

Her father Dave also appeared on the show last year during Men’s Health Week to urge men not to hesitate over getting prostate examinations as he continued to receive treatment for an advanced form of the condition at the time.

Last month, her parents appeared on the show to provide an update with Marsh saying they were living “day by day” at the moment as her father’s cancer has now spread into his bones.

During a pre-recorded clip, Marsh told viewers: “I wouldn’t want to see anyone else go through this. I get more emotional than my dad does, he’s so strong it’s unbelievable.

“We know we’ve come to that point where they can’t do anything else for him, and they actually said ‘go and make memories with your family’ and that’s very much what we’re doing.”