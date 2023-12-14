Emma Watson says she has ‘more autonomy’ after taking step back from acting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Emma Watson says she has ‘more autonomy’ after taking step back from acting

By Press Association
Emma Watson on the cover of British Vogue (Charlotte Wales/British Vogue)
Emma Watson has said she is “glad” she took a step away from acting as she feels she has “more autonomy” now.

The last feature length film the 33-year-old British actress starred in was Greta Gerwig’s 2019 movie, Little Women, in which she played Meg March.

Speaking to British Vogue for its January issue, the actress said: (Choosing) to go back and write and study and get behind the camera was terrifying for me because I’d never done it before.

British Vogue January cover
The January issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday December 19 (Charlotte Wales/British Vogue)

“I had always been in front of the camera; I’d always been an actor.”

The Harry Potter star has, in recent years, turned to writing and directing, and the Financial Times reported in April that she was set to begin an MA in creative writing at Oxford University this year.

She has also directed and starred in a 2022 advertisement campaign for the Prada fragrance Paradoxe.

Watson said: “I’m just so glad that I did (step away from acting) because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before – more autonomy.

“I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know (what’s next), because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Discussing fame and Hollywood’s inner sanctum, she said: “I get a front row seat (with) some of the most successful, beautiful, incredible people in the world.

“And when you have that seat it becomes very, very clear that there is just absolutely no level of success that will make you in any way happy or content if you do not like who you are or enjoy what you’re doing when no-one’s watching.”

Watson’s last British Vogue cover interview was in 2019 when she talked about turning 30 and said she was “very happy” being single and called it “being self-partnered”.

The actress and activist, who was made a UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador in 2014, played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series and has starred in a slew of other films, including the 2017 Disney live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast, Sofia Coppola-directed movie The Bling Ring in 2014 and The Perks Of Being A Wallflower in 2012.

British Vogue is celebrating sustainability trailblazers in its January issue with Watson, model and actress Amber Valletta, and designers Priya Ahluwalia, Tolu Coker and Torisheju Dumi featuring across three covers.

See the full feature in the January issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday December 19.