Billie Lourd reflects on evolving grief on anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Billie Lourd reflects on evolving grief on anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s death

By Press Association
Billie Lourd posted about her grief on Instagram (Ian West/PA)
Billie Lourd posted about her grief on Instagram (Ian West/PA)

Actress Billie Lourd has paid an emotional tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher on the seventh anniversary of her death.

The Star Wars actress died at the age of 60 on December 27 2016, days after falling ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Fisher’s mother and fellow Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds, died a day later on December 28 at the age of 84.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds memorial
Carrie Fisher (left) and Debbie Reynolds (PA)

Lourd, 31, shared a throwback photo of her and her mother on a beach together with Lourd buried to the waist in the sand and detailed how her grief has evolved over the time.

She wrote: “It has been 7 years since my mom died (but who’s counting?? Me I guess?)

“Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once.

“This year when I woke up I felt grateful – or griefull if you will.

“Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last.”

Lourd, who shares son Kingston, three, and daughter Jackson, one, with husband Austen Rydell, said her “eyes welled up with tears of joy” as her youngest child was sleeping in her arms.

She said: “I laughed at myself then cried more cause I was laughing. I felt my mombys presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day.

“The kind of warmth where you unknowingly close your eyes and take a slow breath through your nose and grin.

“I miss her every day but the cliche is also true – she is with me every day – she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy.

“As I tell my son, she lives in the stars – and she damn sure makes my life sparkle.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Actress Carrie Fisher (Ian West/PA)

She added: “Sending my love to all my griefers out there. And hoping everyone can feel a little sparkle of griefull among all the feelings grief inevitably brings.”

Fisher was 19 when she was cast in the role of Princess Leia opposite Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford in Star Wars, which would go on to define her career,

Her mother, Reynolds, was the same age when she appeared in Singin’ In The Rain opposite Gene Kelly.