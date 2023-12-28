British actor Alan Ford joins EastEnders as estranged father of Billy Mitchell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British actor Alan Ford joins EastEnders as estranged father of Billy Mitchell

By Press Association
British actor Alan Ford joins EastEnders as estranged father of Billy Mitchell (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)
Alan Ford said he is “delighted” to be joining EastEnders as a character “close to my own age”.

The Riot Club star, 85, will play Stevie, the estranged father of Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) who grew up in care from the age of 10 after Stevie took sole custody of his brother Charlie.

The pair last saw each other 25 years ago.

“I feel highly delighted to be playing a character close to my own age in this extremely popular television drama series,” Ford said.

Stevie will arrive in Walford as the Mitchell family prepare to say goodbye to their beloved Aunt Sal, “but it soon becomes apparent that his attendance is not welcome”, the BBC said.

The funeral of Aunt Sal on-screen comes after the death of actress Anna Karen last February in a house fire at the age of 85.

Ford has had an illustrious career spanning more than five decades, and is best known for starring in Guy Ritchie films including Snatch in 2000 alongside Brad Pitt, Jason Statham and Vinnie Jones, as well as Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels two years earlier.

Anna Karen, who played Aunt Sal in EastEnders (PA)

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders executive producer, said: “It’s an honour to welcome the immensely talented Alan Ford to the cast of EastEnders as he takes on the role of Stevie Mitchell.

“Whilst Billy has been a stalwart in the show for over 25 years, viewers know very little about his complicated childhood and the events that led him to grow up in care.

“Alan arrives in Walford as the Mitchell family prepare to say goodbye to their beloved Aunt Sal but it soon becomes apparent that he is not welcome in the family fold.”

The BBC said Ford has begun filming and his first scenes will appear on screen in the New Year.