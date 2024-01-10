Sue Johnston says she talked about assisted dying with friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sue Johnston says she talked about assisted dying with friends

By Press Association
Sue Johnston stars in Truelove on Channel 4 (Ian West/PA)
Sue Johnston stars in Truelove on Channel 4 (Ian West/PA)

Sue Johnston has said she talked about assisted dying with friends while watching a loved one die over Christmas.

The 80-year-old actress, known for The Royle Family and Brookside, is starring in thriller Truelove about drunken friends who make a pact after reuniting at a wake.

Channel 4 says the friends pledge to “rather than let each other suffer a slow and dreadful decline, they will step in and engineer a dignified death”.

Johnston was asked about the issue on BBC Breakfast following Dame Esther Rantzen campaigning for a parliamentary vote on relaxing the law around assisted dying. Dame Esther has stage four lung cancer.

Silver Line 10th anniversary
Dame Esther Rantzen has campaigned on assisted dying (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She replied saying: “Just before Christmas, a very dear friend of mine died and I was at his bedside … we talked about it.”

Johnston added that it made her think whether she would like her family to be at her bedside “when you’ve gone really” and “you’re just being kept alive by medicine”.

“I cannot answer the question as to whether I would have the courage to do it, if someone asked me,” Johnston also said.

A petition by the Daily Express, in conjunction with campaigners Dignity In Dying and backed by Dame Esther, to hold a parliamentary vote on assisted dying has received more than 12,000 signatories, meaning the Government will respond.

Johnston also spoke about the Post Office scandal and how it has been “rather shaming” that it took an ITV drama to shine a light on this issue.

Since the airing of the four-part series began on January 1, former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells has announced she will hand back her CBE and the Government is set to bring in a plan to help wrongly convicted subpostmasters after the Horizon IT scandal.

Johnston also said the performances in Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which included a cast of Toby Jones, Will Mellor, Monica Dolan and Julie Hesmondhalgh, were “fantastic” as they were “so truthful, and you could tell that they were invested in that material”.

She said: “I’ve always felt, I’ve always loved that issue-led something that meant something that (the production) wasn’t airy fairy, that it had a meaning and had a question so I think that’s always been part of my life.”

Truelove began on Channel 4 on January 3 and more episodes are set to be broadcast.