Holly Willoughby prepares to return to Dancing On Ice after TV break

By Press Association
The 42-year-old has not been seen on screen presenting since she announced in October that she would be stepping down as host of ITV’s This Morning (Lucy North/PA)
The 42-year-old has not been seen on screen presenting since she announced in October that she would be stepping down as host of ITV’s This Morning (Lucy North/PA)

TV presenter Holly Willoughby has marked her return to the small screen with a post on social media saying “And so it begins”.

Willoughby, 42, announced in October last year that she would be stepping down as the host of ITV’s This Morning after 14 years and has not been seen presenting on screen since.

This weekend she returns to co-present Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern following the departure of Phillip Schofield from ITV.

Sharing a picture of the TV script with her 8.5 million followers on Instagram, she wrote: “And so it begins …”

Friends and famous faces were among those to send messages of support to Willoughby including TV presenter Jake Humphrey, who she previously worked with at CBBC, who wrote: “Rooting for you princess. You’ll smash it as ever. Big love xx”

TV star Olivia Attwood commented with heart-eye emojis, while singer and presenter Nicole Appleton added: “I can’t wait! Whoo hoo!!xx”

Willoughby had presented the ice-skating competition alongside Schofield since 2006.

The new line-up marks a reunion for Willoughby and Mulhern after they first worked together on Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem 20 years ago.

The show was later titled Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown.

Mulhern also briefly hosted alongside Willoughby on the ITV skating competition in 2022 after Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return to the show.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.