Lila Moss and Naomi Campbell celebrate Kate Moss as she marks her 50th birthday

By Press Association
Kate Moss celebrated her birthday with famous friends (Ian West/PA)
Kate Moss celebrated her birthday with famous friends (Ian West/PA)

Lila Moss has said she loves her mother Kate Moss “to the moon and back again” as the supermodel celebrates her 50th birthday.

Sadie Frost, Naomi Campbell and Rita Ora were also among the famous faces who praised the catwalk star on social media as they marked the milestone occasion with a selection of photos on Tuesday.

Lila shared a black-and-white throwback picture to Instagram of her as a baby being cradled by Kate as they both stare down the barrel of the camera.

The 21-year-old model, whose father is Kate’s former partner, publisher Jefferson Hack, wrote alongside the post: “Happy birthday mummy!

“I love you to the moon and back and back again xxxx”

The mother and daughter duo recently starred on the front cover of British Vogue together wearing matching white knit jumpers and voluminous white hats.

The Croydon-born celebrity celebrated her birthday in advance with a tropical holiday alongside a group of her friends including Frost.

The Empire State actress, 58, posted a series of images to Instagram of Kate wearing a flower crown and necklace while sitting on a beach.

Moss could also be seen posing alongside her close friends and her daughter Lila on the trip.

Frost wrote: “All grown up darling Kate… happy 50th birthday @katemossagency… it was so so special celebrating your pre birthday with some of our beautiful friends.

“There was so much fun and laughter amongst our celebratory circle #spiritualwarrior plus so many memories I will never forget.”

Fellow supermodel Campbell, 53, also welcomed Moss to the “fabulous fifties”.

She posted a selection of their front covers together as she described Moss as her “chosen family”.

“I treasure our decades of sisterhood. #rideordie We’ve had more unforgettable moments than I care to remember, LOl!”, she added in an Instagram post.

“Whether it was a photoshoot in Paris, Havana Cuba or our trip to South Africa to visit Nelson Mandela, or riding in the open-top bus as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we continue to reign, representing South London to the world!

“#BFF Enjoy your special day! And may God bestow tons of blessings on you”.

Meanwhile, singer Ora hailed Moss as one of her “favourite humans on the planet” as she celebrated the model’s birthday.

Alongside a carousel of images of the pair posing on trips and at glamourous events, she wrote: “Happy birthday to one of my favourite humans on the planet.

“So grateful for ALL of our memories to many for me to put into one post!

“Thank you for your guidance all of these years and your loyalty and your work ethic is 0 to none.

“Keep being the star you are and shine for eternity!

“I can’t wait to celebrate with you we’ve got so many more memories to make! I love you! @katemossagency.”

Moss rose to fame as one of the faces of the 1990s with more than 40 Vogue covers and stints as the face of major designers including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein.

In 2022, the mother-of-one announced the launch of her beauty and wellness brand Cosmoss by Kate Moss.