Lifestyle

Jonathan Ross to host Oscars companion show on ITV with celebrity guests

By Press Association
Jonathan Ross will host the Oscars coverage for ITV (Ian West/PA)
Jonathan Ross will host the Oscars coverage for ITV (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter and talk show host Jonathan Ross will present an Oscars companion show on ITV alongside a panel of celebrity guests when the awards ceremony takes place in March.

Alongside the show, which will be presented by Ross, 63, from 10.30pm, on ITV1 and ITVX there will also be live coverage from the Oscars red carpet.

Scottish presenter and actor Ross King will broadcast direct from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 9.30pm on Sunday March 10 in a live stream on ITVX showcasing the celebrity attendees.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Michelle Yeoh after she won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2023 for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once (Doug Peters/PA)

Viewers will also be able to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes content that will be loaded onto the platform throughout the night.

A 90-minute highlights package of the ceremony will then air on ITV1 at 10.45pm on March 11.

Oscars content will kickstart on January 23 with the global stream of the Oscars nominations live, with times yet to be announced, hosted by ITV news broadcaster Charlene White and arts editor Nina Nannar.

The pair will discuss who is in with a chance of winning a famed gold statuette.

From February 26, a dedicated fast channel on ITVX will feature Oscar-nominated films from the past, including Monster’s Ball, Winter’s Bone, Black Narcissus and Precious.

Alongside this, an Oscars special of Ross’ Must-Watch Films show will be available.

In the run-up to the 96th Academy Awards, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, Loose Women and ITV News will also cover the latest Oscars news.

Short-form content comprised of nominee profiles and features exploring the various VIP Oscars events will also be available to stream, alongside a collection of Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated films such as Chicago, Flashdance, Ghost, No Country For Old Men and Pulp Fiction.

The Oscars has recognised excellence in cinematic achievements since 1929.

So far films including Poor Things, Barbie and Oppenheimer have led the way at awards ceremonies, with the Christopher Nolan-directed film picking up five gongs at the Golden Globes.

The Oscar’s coverage will air in the UK on ITV1 and will also be available to stream on ITVX, STV and STV Player.